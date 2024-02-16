Senior Mobile Developer – Gauteng Sandown

Feb 16, 2024

Focused on driving financial inclusion, our Client’s electronic tokens are well known in day-to-day activities.

You can now be a part of this team if you act fast on the Perm offered for a Senior Mobile Developer.

Location: Sandton

Requirements

  • At least 5 years of experience developing Mobile applications
  • SAFe Certification is a plus
  • Highly skilled in Mobile technologies (Android SDK, Java, Kotlin is a nice to have)
  • Experience in developing and consuming REST and GraphQL services
  • Solid understanding of mobile UI/UX design principles
  • Strong understanding of mobile development frameworks and technologies, such as React Native
  • Experienced using Android Studio
  • Good understanding of design patterns
  • Working knowledge in cloud-native technologies is desired
  • Security principles and standards for Mobile development
  • Familiarity with Agile/Scrum methodologies
  • Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail
  • Familiarity with back-end mobile development using Node.js, .Net, or similar frameworks
  • Exposure to Low Code technologies is beneficial

Core Responsibilities

  • Automate tasks through the use of appropriate tools and scripting
  • Perform maintenance programming
  • Develop unit tests

Desired Skills:

  • Android Development
  • Android SDK
  • Mobile Development
  • Swift
  • Android

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

