Senior Mobile Developer – Gauteng Sandown

Focused on driving financial inclusion, our Client’s electronic tokens are well known in day-to-day activities.

You can now be a part of this team if you act fast on the Perm offered for a Senior Mobile Developer.

Location: Sandton

Requirements

At least 5 years of experience developing Mobile applications

SAFe Certification is a plus

Highly skilled in Mobile technologies (Android SDK, Java, Kotlin is a nice to have)

Experience in developing and consuming REST and GraphQL services

Solid understanding of mobile UI/UX design principles

Strong understanding of mobile development frameworks and technologies, such as React Native

Experienced using Android Studio

Good understanding of design patterns

Working knowledge in cloud-native technologies is desired

Security principles and standards for Mobile development

Familiarity with Agile/Scrum methodologies

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail

Familiarity with back-end mobile development using Node.js, .Net, or similar frameworks

Exposure to Low Code technologies is beneficial

Core Responsibilities

Automate tasks through the use of appropriate tools and scripting

Perform maintenance programming

Develop unit tests

Desired Skills:

Android Development

Android SDK

Mobile Development

Swift

Android

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

