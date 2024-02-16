System Analyst – Gauteng Menlyn

Job Description
To improve efficiency, reduce waste, identify and implement solutions, meet project deadlines and accurately document the necessary requirements to be done in accordance with local / global strategic planning and standards in compliance to the Company’s Integrity & Anti Bribery Codes, Conflict of Interest Policy & S.H.E.Q requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E.Q tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations.
The Job Requirements
- Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge.
- Proficient in IT infrastructure/hardware topics such as Linux, Storage, Networks, VMWare, Interfaces.
- Proficient in data modelling and various SQL and noSQL based Database Management Systems such as Oracle, PostgreSQL, Linux, etc.
- Proficient in JAVA.
- Extensive knowledgeable and experience in DevOps principles and impact on development lifecycles.
- Knowledge of DevOps tools (JIRA, GitHub, SonarCube, Jenkins)
- Must be able to demonstrate the ability to troubleshoot and problem solve.
- Must have knowledge and experience in recent IT base technology (Azure, CICD, DevOps, Cloud, API’s and others).
- Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook.
- Willingness to travel nationally and internationally.
- Willingness to collaborate with teams working within different time-zones.
- Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function.
Outputs
- Responsible for gathering business requirements and designing solutions that meet them. Considerations include, business use cases and product strategy, cost optimization, design trade-offs (build, buy or modify).
- Responsible for designing a solution infrastructure that meets technical requirements. Considerations include high availability and failover design, system sizing requirements, scalability to meet future growth requirements.
- Manage and coordinate software upgrades, deployments, downtime, patches and hot fixes with relevant role players.
- Responsible for conducting all necessary testing after deployment or patches.
- Responsible for the management of Interfaces between various applications.
- Provide technical support, knowledge and recommendations to team.
- Responsible for the coordination and analysis of incidents relating to technical topics.
- Responsible for system performance monitoring and capacity planning.
- Develop reports from business partner as required (Crystal Reports).
- Ensure innovative solutions align and support strategic implementation according to overall business strategy
- Manage and evaluate innovation pipeline assisting strategic decision-making and
- Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types.
- Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations.
Qualification and experience
- Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or relevant equivalent
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience in IT
- Knowledge of Supply Chain processes will be beneficial.
Desired Skills:
- Linux
- Java
- DevOps