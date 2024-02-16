System Analyst – Gauteng Menlyn

Job Description

To improve efficiency, reduce waste, identify and implement solutions, meet project deadlines and accurately document the necessary requirements to be done in accordance with local / global strategic planning and standards in compliance to the Company’s Integrity & Anti Bribery Codes, Conflict of Interest Policy & S.H.E.Q requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E.Q tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations.

The Job Requirements

Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge.

Proficient in IT infrastructure/hardware topics such as Linux, Storage, Networks, VMWare, Interfaces.

Proficient in data modelling and various SQL and noSQL based Database Management Systems such as Oracle, PostgreSQL, Linux, etc.

Proficient in JAVA.

Extensive knowledgeable and experience in DevOps principles and impact on development lifecycles.

Knowledge of DevOps tools (JIRA, GitHub, SonarCube, Jenkins)

Must be able to demonstrate the ability to troubleshoot and problem solve.

Must have knowledge and experience in recent IT base technology (Azure, CICD, DevOps, Cloud, API’s and others).

Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook.

Willingness to travel nationally and internationally.

Willingness to collaborate with teams working within different time-zones.

Must be able to demonstrate the ability to troubleshoot and resolve problems.

Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function.

Outputs

Responsible for gathering business requirements and designing solutions that meet them. Considerations include, business use cases and product strategy, cost optimization, design trade-offs (build, buy or modify).

Responsible for designing a solution infrastructure that meets technical requirements. Considerations include high availability and failover design, system sizing requirements, scalability to meet future growth requirements.

Manage and coordinate software upgrades, deployments, downtime, patches and hot fixes with relevant role players.

Responsible for conducting all necessary testing after deployment or patches.

Responsible for the management of Interfaces between various applications.

Provide technical support, knowledge and recommendations to team.

Responsible for the coordination and analysis of incidents relating to technical topics.

Responsible for system performance monitoring and capacity planning.

Develop reports from business partner as required (Crystal Reports).

Ensure innovative solutions align and support strategic implementation according to overall business strategy

Manage and evaluate innovation pipeline assisting strategic decision-making and

Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types.

Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations.

Qualification and experience

Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or relevant equivalent

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in IT

Knowledge of Supply Chain processes will be beneficial.

Desired Skills:

Linux

Java

DevOps

