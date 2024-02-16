Systems Manager

Join a prestigious South African conservation organization as a Systems Manager in the vibrant city of Johannesburg. Our client, a leader in the field, oversees 22 national parks and protected areas spanning 12 countries, encompassing an impressive 20 million hectares of diverse landscapes.

Role Overview:

The Systems Manager will oversee the integration of the organization’s systems into a central data warehouse, maintain data pipelines and models, and close any existing gaps in their systems landscape. This role requires strong data engineering and systems design expertise, as well as the ability to understand stakeholder needs and manage change effectively.

Key Responsibilities:

Provide strategic oversight and drive the implementation of the organization’s system of systems.

Develop and manage a data warehouse, integrating ETL data pipelines from various source systems.

Manage relationships with service providers to ensure systems meet the organization’s needs.

Identify opportunities for system integration and improvement.

Drive the import/export of data and creation of analytical reports.

Oversee system administration, user training, and support.

Implement change management procedures with internal stakeholders.



Qualifications and Skills Required:

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Information Systems, Computer Science, Engineering, or related field.

Deep understanding of information systems.

Experience managing Data (ETL) pipelines and APIs.

Experience developing data lakes & warehouses.

Experience with Microsoft suite, especially Azure, preferred.

Experience implementing ERP systems in a multinational context.

Programming skills in Python, JavaScript, C++, SQL, R.



Beneficial Attributes:

Willingness to travel to remote places.

Fluency in French and Portuguese.

Desired Skills:

Python

javascript

C++

SQL

ETL

Azure

data warehousing

Learn more/Apply for this position