Our client, a leading South African conservation organization, is seeking a Systems Manager to join their team in Johannesburg. They manage 22 national parks and protected areas across 12 countries, covering 20 million hectares.

Role Overview:

The Systems Manager will oversee the integration of the organization’s systems into a central data warehouse, maintain data pipelines and models, and close any existing gaps in their systems landscape. This role requires strong data engineering and systems design expertise, as well as the ability to understand stakeholder needs and manage change effectively.



Responsibilities



Provide strategic oversight and drive the implementation of African Parks’ system of systems.

Collaborate with various departments to understand internal needs and functional requirements for the organization’s systems landscape.

Develop and manage a data warehouse, overseeing the integration of ETL data pipelines from diverse source systems to establish a central information platform/dashboard. During the development phase, coordinate with third-party service providers under the Systems Manager’s supervision.

Manage external relationships with service providers to ensure new systems align with African Parks’ needs and integrate seamlessly into the central warehouse.

Identify and evaluate potential system solutions, fostering opportunities for integration between systems.

Facilitate the import and export of data and generate analytical reports for managerial decision-making.

Oversee system administration, monitoring, user training, and support.

Implement change management procedures with internal stakeholders during the implementation of new systems.

Required Skills / Qualifications



Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Information Systems, Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.

Deep understanding of information systems.

Strong experience in managing Data (ETL) pipelines and APIs.

Proficiency in developing data lakes and warehouses.

Experience with the Microsoft suite, especially Azure, is preferential.

Proven experience in implementing ERP systems within a multi-national context.

Project management experience.

Strong people and relationship management skills.

Effective leadership in meetings and capturing user requirements.

Programming skills in Python, JavaScript, C++, SQL, R.

Passion for conservation.

Self-starter with the ability to work independently with minimal oversight

Willingness to travel to remote places.

Fluency in French and Portuguese

