Technical Lead Infrastructure & Services

The purpose of this role is the integrative management of corporate and project ICT infrastructure, process engineering and service delivery incorporating outsourced vendors and subcontractors for overall contractual compliance and commercial viability.
Responsibilities:
- Engage actively in strategic development, and decision making to align policy and operational frameworks
- Develop strategies to achieve the overall availability and capacity, security and continuity of tolling and corporate infrastructure for Systems Functions: Technical Operations, Cloud Support, Business Operations and Back Office Support, Software Production and Application Support, Information Security and Process Engineering
- Develop targets and objectives for department heads to comply organisational and contractual performance requirement
- Review and analyse the full range of direct and indirect contractual activities that carry significant impacts to ICT service delivery, tolling reputational and statutory risk
- Oversee planning, execution, monitoring, measuring and reporting across the Technical and Systems Operation
- Full project management of Sanral, the Employer Representative, Third Parties and Vendors
- Monitor the maintenance and analysis of associated infrastructure layers: assets, applications, databases, servers, storage, network (LAN, WAN, SAN) and data centre facilities it in accordance performance regulations
- Support Global projects as and when required
- Looks to the future for change opportunities
- Interfaces between Exco, Manco & Staff, and sub committees of company’s board
- Enhance the reputation of the company’s Solutions (Brand identity and awareness)
- Foster an ethical tone
Requirements:
- Relevant IT Qualification (Postgraduate Advantageous)
- ITIL v3, ISO 27001 and ISO 20000 certifications
- 12 years’ work experience in the IT Field with 5 years being at Senior / Top Management Including experience o in highly complex computer systems projectso with complex integrated internal and outsourced teamsand operating environments
- Working Knowledge of PCI DSS advantageous
- ISF membership advantageous
- Design and implementation IT security and process engineering
- Working knowledge of contractual delivery under Fidic regulations and stringent KPI Regime
- Multiple stakeholder management and influence within private and public sector
- Leadership and Business Management
Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
Desired Skills:
- Technical Infrastructure
- IT Security
- Management