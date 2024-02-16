Technical Lead Infrastructure & Services

The purpose of this role is the integrative management of corporate and project ICT infrastructure, process engineering and service delivery incorporating outsourced vendors and subcontractors for overall contractual compliance and commercial viability.

Responsibilities:

Engage actively in strategic development, and decision making to align policy and operational frameworks

Develop strategies to achieve the overall availability and capacity, security and continuity of tolling and corporate infrastructure for Systems Functions: Technical Operations, Cloud Support, Business Operations and Back Office Support, Software Production and Application Support, Information Security and Process Engineering

Develop targets and objectives for department heads to comply organisational and contractual performance requirement

Review and analyse the full range of direct and indirect contractual activities that carry significant impacts to ICT service delivery, tolling reputational and statutory risk

Oversee planning, execution, monitoring, measuring and reporting across the Technical and Systems Operation

Full project management of Sanral, the Employer Representative, Third Parties and Vendors

Monitor the maintenance and analysis of associated infrastructure layers: assets, applications, databases, servers, storage, network (LAN, WAN, SAN) and data centre facilities it in accordance performance regulations

Support Global projects as and when required

Looks to the future for change opportunities

Interfaces between Exco, Manco & Staff, and sub committees of company’s board

Enhance the reputation of the company’s Solutions (Brand identity and awareness)

Foster an ethical tone

Requirements:

Relevant IT Qualification (Postgraduate Advantageous)

ITIL v3, ISO 27001 and ISO 20000 certifications

12 years’ work experience in the IT Field with 5 years being at Senior / Top Management Including experience o in highly complex computer systems projectso with complex integrated internal and outsourced teamsand operating environments

Working Knowledge of PCI DSS advantageous

ISF membership advantageous

Design and implementation IT security and process engineering

Working knowledge of contractual delivery under Fidic regulations and stringent KPI Regime

Multiple stakeholder management and influence within private and public sector

Leadership and Business Management

Desired Skills:

Technical Infrastructure

IT Security

Management

