Technical Test Analyst – Gauteng Midrand

Join Our Team: Technical Test Analyst!

Location: Nestled in the Gauteng Region

As a Technical Test Analyst t with us, you’ll get to:

Strong analytical skills

Oracle/PostgreSQL database knowledge essential.

Performance Testing skills essential

Understanding of product and application development concepts.

Analyse business requirements and write Test Cases with 100% test coverage rate.

Perform automated (non-functional) and manual (functional) testing.

Create and maintain and document Testing Processes and Procedures.

Compile and maintain test cases around business requirements.

Compile and maintain test cases around new and existing defects.

Develop / expand and maintain the test automation framework for non-functional testing requirements.

Desired Skills:

Performance testing

Oracle

