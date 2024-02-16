Xero, Mazars in three-year global deal

Xero has announced a three-year global agreement with Mazars, with the firm being awarded Xero Global Partner status.

Mazar clients will have greater collaboration with their advisors and insights across the firm’s network, combined with realtime financial data through Xero’s cloud accounting solutions.

Mazars is an international audit, tax and advisory firm operating in more than 100 countries and territories. Having already benefited from using Xero in several regions around the world, the new Xero Global Partner status means Xero will be made available to Mazars member firms around the world as the firm’s preferred accounting solution.

Ashley Grech, chief revenue officer at Xero, says: “We’re excited to take our relationship with Mazars to the next level, and this new global relationship allows us to bring greater value from Xero to Mazars member firms and their clients.

“Mazars member firms around the world are already experiencing the benefits of using Xero to drive efficiencies, and we look forward to working alongside Mazars to continue delivering an exceptional experience for their customers as they expand into new and developing markets.

“With Xero serving as a consistent cloud accounting platform, Mazars can easily align their strategy and processes, and support day-to-day financial decisions with their clients while providing even deeper insights at scale.”

On expanding use of the Xero platform across the Mazars network, partner and leader of the firm’s accounting and advisory service line Jason Pourakis says: “Providing efficient solutions and excellent service for our clients is a priority. Businesses are under increasing pressure and considerations for leaders are growing in the current climate.

“Delivering support and advice in key areas through the Xero platform harnesses an exceptional solution with the best of our specialist expertise worldwide. As a result, clients will be able to make critical decisions faster and with more confidence as they accelerate their growth plans.”