DATA ARCHITECT (24 MONTHS CONTRACT) at Secondments Recruitment

Job Advert Summary

Data architect’s role strategically oversee the company’s data migration activities, design and implement comapny EDW and Data Lake solutions, data marts, and data stores while ensuring high levels of data availability. This individual is also responsible for defining data standards and models for the data lake. The data architect will also evaluate and select all infrastructure components such as software, hardware, EDW, big data components, and networking capabilities

Minimum Requirements

Formal Education

University degree in the field of computer science, information systems, or computer engineering and 10 years equivalent work experience.

Certifications : relevant certification to Data Architecture practices

Compulsory TOGAF certification or other related certifications

Experience

Working technical experience with designing, building, installing, configuring, and supporting multi-terabyte data warehouses.

Expert knowledge of the Hadoop ecosystem.

Applied experience in big data components such as Hive, Scala, Python, NoSQL, Scoop, Flume, Kafka.

Experience in components necessary to secure and classify the data lake.

Experience with database platforms,

Experience implementing data ecosystems with high data volume, high throughput, and various content structures.

Strong understanding of relational database structures, theories, principles, and practices.

Hands-on experience with data architecting, data mining, large-scale data modeling, and business requirements gathering/analysis.

In-depth technical knowledge of network, PC, and platform operating systems

Working technical knowledge of current systems software, protocols, and standards

Experie0nce with data processing flowcharting techniques.

Proven project management and data migration experience.

Strong understanding of the organization’s goals and objectives.

Good knowledge of applicable data privacy practices and laws.

Duties and ResponsibilitiesStrategic Function

Assess and cultivate long-term strategic goals for EDW and data lake in conjunction with data users, Business Units Leaders, clients, and other key stakeholders.

Coordinate and work with other technical staff to develop database architectures, coding standards, and quality assurance policies and procedures.

Plan and implement capacity and resource expansion to ensure EDW and data lake scalability.

Design and implement redundant systems, policies, and procedures for disaster recovery and data archiving to ensure effective availability, protection, and integrity of data assets

Support the implementation of the business unit balance score card (BSC) initiatives.

Acquisition and Deployment

Conduct research and make recommendations on ETL tools, EDW and data lake products, services, protocols, and standards in support of procurement and development efforts.

Evaluate, recommend, and select EDW and data lake components, including hardware, database management systems, ETL (extract, transform, load) software, data mining tools, and metadata management tools.

Operations Management

Work with end users and BI and Analytics team to identify, create, and deliver reports according to requirements.

Design and manage ETL, EDW, data lake improvement and growth projects.

Identify inefficiencies and gaps in current EDW and data lake and leverage solutions.

Identify data discrepancies and data quality issues, and work to ensure data consistency and integrity.

Diagnose and resolve EDW and data lake requirements, access and performance issues.

Oversee the Installation, management and configure relevant components to ensure EDW and data lake access.

Monitor system details within the EDW and data lake, including stored procedures and execution time, and implement efficiency improvements.

Perform cost estimates for data migration between development, test, and production systems, and plan and coordinate these migrations.

Develop, implement, and maintain change control and testing processes for modifications to data systems.

Mentor and/or provide leadership to members of the team.

Stakeholder Management

Establish, build and maintain collaborative working relationships with relevant internal stakeholders.

Build and maintain positive and value-adding relationships with relevant external stakeholders.

Scan the environment to ensure a clear understanding of stakeholder needs.

Proactively interact with stakeholders to determine their needs and deliver on them accordingly.

Engage with both internal and external stakeholders to identify and evaluate performance barriers and success in order to continuously improve on the service delivery.

Work in collaboration with colleagues in the centre to ensure timeous delivery of the work.

Establish and maintain relations with recognised professional bodies within own professional sphere.

Manage service level agreements (SLAs).

People Management

Manage own performance.

Participate in the BU’s transformation, culture, and diversity and employment equity initiatives.

Commit to continuous learning and advancing of one’s skills so as to remain abreast with industry trends.

Learn more/Apply for this position