SAP Consultant

Become an Integral Asset of Our Dynamic Team: SAP Technical Operations Specialist

We’re seeking a passionate and skilled SAP Technical Operations Specialist to join our innovative team. If you thrive in a fast-paced environment, enjoy problem-solving, and have a knack for ensuring seamless IT operations, then this opportunity is for you!

Key Responsibilities:

Incident Management (IM): Lead the charge in identifying, analyzing, and resolving SAP-related incidents swiftly and effectively to minimize downtime and maintain operational efficiency.

Change Management (CM): Drive change initiatives within the SAP landscape, ensuring smooth transitions while adhering to best practices and minimizing disruptions to business operations.

Problem Management (PM): Utilize your keen analytical skills to identify underlying issues within the SAP environment, implementing long-term solutions to prevent recurring problems and optimize system performance.

IT Operations Process Controls: Implement robust processes and controls to ensure the stability, reliability, and security of SAP operations, mitigating risks and ensuring compliance with industry standards.

Desired Skills and Qualifications:

Solid SAP System knowledge with a focus on supporting SAP Logistical Processes, including SAP S/4HANA, SAP LE, EWM, and MM modules.

Minimum of 2 years’ hands-on experience in SAP LE & EWM processes.

Proficiency in Test Analyst skills with a strong understanding of TOSCA tools and test automation, ensuring the quality and reliability of SAP systems.

Experience in SAP Operations environment, with a deep understanding of SAP Logistics Modules (LE, MM, and EWM).

Desired Skills:

