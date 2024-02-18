Automation Tester (Contract)

Location: Pinelands, with a Hybrid Model
Role:
The Intermediate Software Quality Engineer is responsible for designing and executing test strategies, including automation and performance testing, to ensure high-quality software delivery. These engineers will take responsibility for defining and assisting the entire development team in meeting strict quality and business deliverables.
The ideal candidate for this role has a strong passion for delivering quality software with a proven background in software testing, automation, and software performance.
Key Roles and Responsibilities:
- Design and implement test strategies for the entire team.
- Lead automation efforts and script automated tests.
- Execute and analyse performance tests for improved application performance.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams for quality assurance.
- Generate and maintain quality reports/dashboarding for consumption across the organisation.
- Communicate testing progress and results effectively to cross-functional teams and stakeholders.
- Collaborate closely with business analysts, developers, and team members to ensure high-quality deliverables.
- Stay up to date with evolving tools and technologies, adapting to changing project requirements and contributing to process improvement.
Knowledge, Skills, and Attributes:
- Proficiency in programming languages like Java, JavaScript, or Python for test automation.
- Experience in scripting automated tests at both a backend and frontend layer.
- Assisting with support changes and improvements to the test automation framework.
- Mastery of performance testing tools like Apache JMeter or LoadRunner and how to
- Experience in CI/CD pipelines using Jenkins, GitLab CI, or similar.
- Familiarity with DevOps practices and working with tools like Docker and Kubernetes.
Academic Qualifications and Certifications:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related subject.
- 5+ years in software testing, including extensive experience in automation and performance testing.
Skills Summary:
- QA Methodologies.
- Quality Assurance Processes.
- Software Quality Assurance (SQA).
- Software Testing Process.
- Test Automation.
- Test Case Design.
Desired Skills:
