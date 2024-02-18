Automation Tester (Contract) – Western Cape Cape Town

Feb 18, 2024

Location: Pinelands, with a Hybrid Model

Role:
The Intermediate Software Quality Engineer is responsible for designing and executing test strategies, including automation and performance testing, to ensure high-quality software delivery. These engineers will take responsibility for defining and assisting the entire development team in meeting strict quality and business deliverables.

The ideal candidate for this role has a strong passion for delivering quality software with a proven background in software testing, automation, and software performance.

Key Roles and Responsibilities:

  • Design and implement test strategies for the entire team.
  • Lead automation efforts and script automated tests.
  • Execute and analyse performance tests for improved application performance.
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams for quality assurance.
  • Generate and maintain quality reports/dashboarding for consumption across the organisation.
  • Communicate testing progress and results effectively to cross-functional teams and stakeholders.
  • Collaborate closely with business analysts, developers, and team members to ensure high-quality deliverables.
  • Stay up to date with evolving tools and technologies, adapting to changing project requirements and contributing to process improvement.

Knowledge, Skills, and Attributes:

  • Proficiency in programming languages like Java, JavaScript, or Python for test automation.
  • Experience in scripting automated tests at both a backend and frontend layer.
  • Assisting with support changes and improvements to the test automation framework.
  • Mastery of performance testing tools like Apache JMeter or LoadRunner and how to
  • Experience in CI/CD pipelines using Jenkins, GitLab CI, or similar.
  • Familiarity with DevOps practices and working with tools like Docker and Kubernetes.

Academic Qualifications and Certifications:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related subject.
  • 5+ years in software testing, including extensive experience in automation and performance testing.

Skills Summary:

  • QA Methodologies.
  • Quality Assurance Processes.
  • Software Quality Assurance (SQA).
  • Software Testing Process.
  • Test Automation.
  • Test Case Design.

Desired Skills:

  • test
  • automation
  • tester

Learn more/Apply for this position