Automation Tester (Contract) – Western Cape Cape Town

Location: Pinelands, with a Hybrid Model

Role:

The Intermediate Software Quality Engineer is responsible for designing and executing test strategies, including automation and performance testing, to ensure high-quality software delivery. These engineers will take responsibility for defining and assisting the entire development team in meeting strict quality and business deliverables.

The ideal candidate for this role has a strong passion for delivering quality software with a proven background in software testing, automation, and software performance.

Key Roles and Responsibilities:

Design and implement test strategies for the entire team.

Lead automation efforts and script automated tests.

Execute and analyse performance tests for improved application performance.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams for quality assurance.

Generate and maintain quality reports/dashboarding for consumption across the organisation.

Communicate testing progress and results effectively to cross-functional teams and stakeholders.

Collaborate closely with business analysts, developers, and team members to ensure high-quality deliverables.

Stay up to date with evolving tools and technologies, adapting to changing project requirements and contributing to process improvement.

Knowledge, Skills, and Attributes:

Proficiency in programming languages like Java, JavaScript, or Python for test automation.

Experience in scripting automated tests at both a backend and frontend layer.

Assisting with support changes and improvements to the test automation framework.

Mastery of performance testing tools like Apache JMeter or LoadRunner and how to

Experience in CI/CD pipelines using Jenkins, GitLab CI, or similar.

Familiarity with DevOps practices and working with tools like Docker and Kubernetes.

Academic Qualifications and Certifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related subject.

5+ years in software testing, including extensive experience in automation and performance testing.

Skills Summary:

QA Methodologies.

Quality Assurance Processes.

Software Quality Assurance (SQA).

Software Testing Process.

Test Automation.

Test Case Design.

Desired Skills:

test

automation

tester

