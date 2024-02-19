Advanced DevOps Engineer

Join in on revolutionizing the automotive industry’s IT landscape! Our clients are hiring a skilled Advanced DevOps Engineer for a hybrid position in the Midrand/ Menlyn area. Be part of a forward-thinking team shaping the future of mobility.

Requirements:

Master’s degree in computer science, Software Engineering, or similar qualification.

2- 3 years’ experience in DevOps

3-5 years’ experience in backend development (Java)

1 years’ experience in Public Cloud (e.g. Azure)

DevOps experience

Kubernetes and Docker

Pipeline Setup and Automation e.g. GitHub Action, Azure DevOps.

Infrastructure automation including scripting e.g. terraform, ansible.

Application Automation e.g. helm

GitOps.

Backend development experience.

At least 3-5 years’ experience in Java developing (Java EE)

At least 3 years’ experience in either Spring, Spring Boot or Quarkus.

At least 3 years’ experience with Test Frameworks (From Unit 2 E2E)

Frontend

At least 1-2 years’ worth of experience in front-end technologies

JavaScript, Typescript, HTML 5, CSS

Through Knowledge in UI frameworks e.g. Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React

Cloud experience

Experience with public cloud e.g. Microsoft Azure and AWS

Advantageous Skills:

Experience with Streaming solutions (e.g. Kafka)

Knowledge of developing and maintaining Microservices

Agile development experience (e.g. scrum)

