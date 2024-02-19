Advanced DevOps Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Join in on revolutionizing the automotive industry’s IT landscape! Our clients are hiring a skilled Advanced DevOps Engineer for a hybrid position in the Midrand/ Menlyn area. Be part of a forward-thinking team shaping the future of mobility.
Requirements:
- Master’s degree in computer science, Software Engineering, or similar qualification.
- 2- 3 years’ experience in DevOps
- 3-5 years’ experience in backend development (Java)
- 1 years’ experience in Public Cloud (e.g. Azure)
- DevOps experience
- Kubernetes and Docker
- Pipeline Setup and Automation e.g. GitHub Action, Azure DevOps.
- Infrastructure automation including scripting e.g. terraform, ansible.
- Application Automation e.g. helm
- GitOps.
- Backend development experience.
- At least 3-5 years’ experience in Java developing (Java EE)
- At least 3 years’ experience in either Spring, Spring Boot or Quarkus.
- At least 3 years’ experience with Test Frameworks (From Unit 2 E2E)
- Frontend
- At least 1-2 years’ worth of experience in front-end technologies
- JavaScript, Typescript, HTML 5, CSS
- Through Knowledge in UI frameworks e.g. Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React
- Cloud experience
- Experience with public cloud e.g. Microsoft Azure and AWS
Advantageous Skills:
- Experience with Streaming solutions (e.g. Kafka)
- Knowledge of developing and maintaining Microservices
- Agile development experience (e.g. scrum)
Apply today and drive your career forward!
Desired Skills:
- Devops
- Azure
- Kubernetes
- GIT
- Java
- AWS
- Spring
- testing