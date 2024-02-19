Advanced DevOps Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Feb 19, 2024

Join in on revolutionizing the automotive industry’s IT landscape! Our clients are hiring a skilled Advanced DevOps Engineer for a hybrid position in the Midrand/ Menlyn area. Be part of a forward-thinking team shaping the future of mobility.

Requirements:

  • Master’s degree in computer science, Software Engineering, or similar qualification.
  • 2- 3 years’ experience in DevOps
  • 3-5 years’ experience in backend development (Java)
  • 1 years’ experience in Public Cloud (e.g. Azure)
  • DevOps experience
  • Kubernetes and Docker
  • Pipeline Setup and Automation e.g. GitHub Action, Azure DevOps.
  • Infrastructure automation including scripting e.g. terraform, ansible.
  • Application Automation e.g. helm
  • GitOps.
  • Backend development experience.
  • At least 3-5 years’ experience in Java developing (Java EE)
  • At least 3 years’ experience in either Spring, Spring Boot or Quarkus.
  • At least 3 years’ experience with Test Frameworks (From Unit 2 E2E)
  • Frontend
  • At least 1-2 years’ worth of experience in front-end technologies
  • JavaScript, Typescript, HTML 5, CSS
  • Through Knowledge in UI frameworks e.g. Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React
  • Cloud experience
  • Experience with public cloud e.g. Microsoft Azure and AWS

Advantageous Skills:

  • Experience with Streaming solutions (e.g. Kafka)
  • Knowledge of developing and maintaining Microservices
  • Agile development experience (e.g. scrum)

