Advanced Full-stack DevOps Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Requirements:
- Master’s degree in computer science, Software Engineering, or similar qualification.
- 5 years’ experience developing in Java.
- 3 years’ experience in frontend development
- 1 years’ experience in Public Cloud (Azure)
- At least 3-5 years’ experience in Java developing (Java EE)
- At least 3 years’ experience in either Spring, Spring Boot or Quarkus
- At least 3 years’ experience with Test Frameworks (From Unit 2 E2E)
- Frontend:
- At least 2 years’ worth of experience in front-end technologies
- JavaScript, Typescript, HTML 5, CSS
- Through Knowledge in UI frameworks e.g. Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React
- Experience with ITIL Operation processes (Incident, Problem, Changement)
- Profound knowledge in working with container (e.g. Docker) and container orchestration (Kubernetes)
- Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (e.g. Azure DevOps, GitHub Actions: GitLab, Terraform, Ansible)
Advantageous Skills:
- Experience with Microsoft Azure (e.g. Pipeline, AKS, AppInsight)
- Experience with Streaming solutions (e.g. Kafka)
- Knowledge of developing and maintaining Microservices
- Agile development experience (e.g. scrum)
