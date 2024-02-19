Advanced Full-stack DevOps Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Elevate your IT career with an industry game-changer! An exciting hybrid opportunity for an Advanced Full-stack DevOps Engineer awaits in Midrand and Menlyn with a pioneering force in the automotive space.

Requirements:

Master’s degree in computer science, Software Engineering, or similar qualification.

5 years’ experience developing in Java.

3 years’ experience in frontend development

1 years’ experience in Public Cloud (Azure)

At least 3-5 years’ experience in Java developing (Java EE)

At least 3 years’ experience in either Spring, Spring Boot or Quarkus

At least 3 years’ experience with Test Frameworks (From Unit 2 E2E)

Frontend:

At least 2 years’ worth of experience in front-end technologies

JavaScript, Typescript, HTML 5, CSS

Through Knowledge in UI frameworks e.g. Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React

Experience with ITIL Operation processes (Incident, Problem, Changement)

Profound knowledge in working with container (e.g. Docker) and container orchestration (Kubernetes)

Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (e.g. Azure DevOps, GitHub Actions: GitLab, Terraform, Ansible)

Advantageous Skills:

Experience with Microsoft Azure (e.g. Pipeline, AKS, AppInsight)

Experience with Streaming solutions (e.g. Kafka)

Knowledge of developing and maintaining Microservices

Agile development experience (e.g. scrum)

If you’re passionate about technology and innovation, apply now and seize this chance to be part of something extraordinary!

