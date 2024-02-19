Advanced Full-stack DevOps Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Feb 19, 2024

Elevate your IT career with an industry game-changer! An exciting hybrid opportunity for an Advanced Full-stack DevOps Engineer awaits in Midrand and Menlyn with a pioneering force in the automotive space.

Requirements:

  • Master’s degree in computer science, Software Engineering, or similar qualification.
  • 5 years’ experience developing in Java.
  • 3 years’ experience in frontend development
  • 1 years’ experience in Public Cloud (Azure)
  • At least 3-5 years’ experience in Java developing (Java EE)
  • At least 3 years’ experience in either Spring, Spring Boot or Quarkus
  • At least 3 years’ experience with Test Frameworks (From Unit 2 E2E)
  • Frontend:
  • At least 2 years’ worth of experience in front-end technologies
  • JavaScript, Typescript, HTML 5, CSS
  • Through Knowledge in UI frameworks e.g. Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React
  • Experience with ITIL Operation processes (Incident, Problem, Changement)
  • Profound knowledge in working with container (e.g. Docker) and container orchestration (Kubernetes)
  • Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (e.g. Azure DevOps, GitHub Actions: GitLab, Terraform, Ansible)

Advantageous Skills:

  • Experience with Microsoft Azure (e.g. Pipeline, AKS, AppInsight)
  • Experience with Streaming solutions (e.g. Kafka)
  • Knowledge of developing and maintaining Microservices
  • Agile development experience (e.g. scrum)

If you’re passionate about technology and innovation, apply now and seize this chance to be part of something extraordinary!

Desired Skills:

  • java
  • azure
  • spring
  • Testing
  • javascript
  • CSS
  • angular
  • ITIL
  • Git

