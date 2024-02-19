Angular / Frontend Developer (Senior) 2694 – Gauteng Pretoria

Angular / Frontend Developer
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- HTML, CSS, & JavaScript / Typescript
- Angular 8+
- Mobile First Development
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Experience in Qlik Sense and web development technologies.
- Experience with SQL and database systems (e.g., MySQL, SQL Server).
- AngularJS
- Proficiency in server-side programming languages (e.g., PHP, Python, Ruby, or Java).
- Background in UI/UX design and usability testing.
- Understanding of data visualization principles and best practices.
- Experience with cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, etc.) and their web services.
- Understanding of data warehousing principles and ETL processes.
- Knowledge of data security, privacy, and compliance regulations.
- Understanding of BI Tools
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Object Oriented Programming
EXPERIENCE NEEDED:
- 5+ years’ Development Experience
- Solid understanding of web security best practices.
- Ability to analyse requirements, create specifications, and design comprehensive solutions.
- Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
- Agile working experience
- Ability to work as part of a team.
- Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality.
- Self-Managed.
- Exceptional Time Management.
- Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.
- Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation.
- Strong presentation skills
- Above-board work ethics.
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.
- Ability and willingness to upskill, train and certify to remain relevant with latest technology.
Desired Skills:
- Front End Development
- Angular 8+
- JavaScript / Typescript
- HTML
- CSS
- Mobile Development
- Qlik Sense