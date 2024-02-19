Angular / Frontend Developer (Senior) 2694

Angular / Frontend Developer
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • HTML, CSS, & JavaScript / Typescript
  • Angular 8+
  • Mobile First Development

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Experience in Qlik Sense and web development technologies.
  • Experience with SQL and database systems (e.g., MySQL, SQL Server).
  • AngularJS
  • Proficiency in server-side programming languages (e.g., PHP, Python, Ruby, or Java).
  • Background in UI/UX design and usability testing.
  • Understanding of data visualization principles and best practices.
  • Experience with cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, etc.) and their web services.
  • Understanding of data warehousing principles and ETL processes.
  • Knowledge of data security, privacy, and compliance regulations.
  • Understanding of BI Tools
  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Object Oriented Programming

EXPERIENCE NEEDED:

  • 5+ years’ Development Experience
  • Solid understanding of web security best practices.
  • Ability to analyse requirements, create specifications, and design comprehensive solutions.
  • Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
  • Agile working experience
  • Ability to work as part of a team.
  • Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality.
  • Self-Managed.
  • Exceptional Time Management.
  • Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.
  • Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation.
  • Strong presentation skills
  • Above-board work ethics.
  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.
  • Ability and willingness to upskill, train and certify to remain relevant with latest technology.


Desired Skills:

  • Front End Development
  • Angular 8+
  • JavaScript / Typescript
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Mobile Development
  • Qlik Sense

