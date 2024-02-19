We are currently seeking an experienced Automation Tester to join our team on a contract basis. The successful candidate will play a key role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our software applications through automated testing. This is a hybrid role based in Sandton, Johannesburg, allowing for a combination of remote and onsite work. The ideal candidate should have a minimum of 4 years of experience in Automation Testing.
What you’ll do:
- Use the automation framework and pre-defined test tools to inspect, analyse, design, develop and implement re-useable automated test assets to quality assure the solution and its architecture to ensure the overall quality of the solution.
- Good working knowledge of Front End and API automation as well as Performance Testing (NFT).
- Tools include Selenium/ Appium/ Healenium, RestAssured and JMeter.
Your Expertise:
- Intermediate – Senior (4+ years experience).
- Selenium/ Appium with Java (other tools are a bonus).
- BBD – Cucumber Framework.
- JMETER – Performance Testing.
- API – RestAssured.
- Comfortable working in an Agile environment.
- SQL/ Database experience.
Qualifications Required:
- Relevant IT/ Testing qualification
- ISTQB
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Initial 12-month contract
- Location: Johannesburg (Sandton) – hybrid way of work
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery