BI Tester – Western Cape Cape Town

We are seeking a detail-oriented and experienced BI Tester to join our dynamic team. The successful candidate will play a critical role in ensuring the accuracy and reliability of our Business Intelligence (BI) solutions through comprehensive testing processes.

What you’ll do:

The Business Intelligence Tester will join the QA team and work closely with the business analysts, developers, and project managers in the business intelligence delivery stream.

All manual testing activities during all phases of the SDLC from analyzing business requirements to designing and executing test cases in different environments.

Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using HPALM/QC.

Verifying the accuracy and credibility of data from the ETL Process, staging tables, BI reports, and dashboards.

Performing manual execution of the test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke).

Performing manual execution to verify dashboard customization requirements.

Performing load and performance tests to ensure that data flows and mapping are not corrupted.

Performing manual execution to verify that logs are updated.

Performing manual execution to verify that reports generated are accurate.

Perform back-end (database) testing using complex SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.

Capturing and demonstrating test execution business end users for approval.

Making use of defect tracking tools such as JIRA to log, manage, resolve, and report on bugs/defects.

Participating in scrum ceremonies such as sprint planning, retro, etc.

Providing progress feedback in daily stand-up meetings.

Qualifications Required:

Relevant IT/ Testing qualification.

ISTQB.

Data/SQL Certification preferred.

Skills Required:

Advanced skills in MS Excel, formulas, and pivot tables

Experience working with JIRA, Confluence, etc.

Experience with Business Intelligence (BI) reports like Microsoft Power BI or Tableau.

Experience in complex ETL mappings, applets, and complex transformations testing.

Exposure to end-to-end data validation for ETL and BI systems.

Exposure to DB tools like Toad/PL SQL developer/SQL.

Plus/SQL server management studio.

Experience in Business Intelligence testing in various reports.

Strong in SQL scripting, data issues root cause analysis skills, and Data.

Warehousing concepts.

Strong Data warehouse end-to-end and data completeness testing experience.

Ability to work within a team following different development methodologies/ hybrid.

E2E Data Validation.

E2E Testing (Planning, Analysis, Design, Execution, Defect Management, Re-testing, Test closure).

ETL mapping and complex data testing.

Strong SQL.

Data Warehouse Testing.

Reconciling data to source.

Testing reports.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Level/ year’s experience: Intermediate – Senior (5+ years).

Location: Cape Town – hybrid way of work.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

