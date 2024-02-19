Business Systems Integrator – Gauteng Braamfontein

Qualifications and Experience

NQF Level Matric / Grade 12 / National Senior Certificate

Degree or Diploma in Information Technology

Certificate in relevant Technology or Domain

5 years of relevant professional experience in roles such as Business Analyst or Systems Analyst

Key Responsibilities

An understanding of the Debicheck ecosystem from a functional perspective;

Business analysis

The ability to own and be accountable for the documentation of requirements, stakeholder engagements; technical competency

Participate in special interest groups and conferences relating to these assets

Provide guidance to stakeholders in terms of expertise and experience

Play an advisory role to the team and other stakeholders

Collaboration with the team, contribution to the domain roadmap

Managing industry communication for technology

Work within governance and compliance frameworks of the organisation in terms of Technology and domain application

Conduct research and development experimentation to test thinking regarding technology or domain applicability

Ensure an understanding of domain requirements

Mitigate risk by evaluating risks and impacts on technology or domain

Update the asset knowledge base

Conduct internal knowledge sharing sessions

Provide coaching, mentoring and upskilling of others within area of expertise

Stay abreast of developments in field of expertise

Ensure personal growth and enable effectiveness in performance of roles and responsibilities

Seek opportunities to improve business processes, models and systems though agile thinking

Actively pursue cost efficient solutions including automation and digitization;

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

Systems Analyst

Technology Domain

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

