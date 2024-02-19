Business Systems Integrator – Gauteng Braamfontein

Feb 19, 2024

Qualifications and Experience

NQF Level Matric / Grade 12 / National Senior Certificate

Degree or Diploma in Information Technology

Certificate in relevant Technology or Domain

5 years of relevant professional experience in roles such as Business Analyst or Systems Analyst

Key Responsibilities

  • An understanding of the Debicheck ecosystem from a functional perspective;
  • Business analysis
  • The ability to own and be accountable for the documentation of requirements, stakeholder engagements; technical competency
  • Participate in special interest groups and conferences relating to these assets
  • Provide guidance to stakeholders in terms of expertise and experience
  • Play an advisory role to the team and other stakeholders
  • Collaboration with the team, contribution to the domain roadmap
  • Managing industry communication for technology
  • Work within governance and compliance frameworks of the organisation in terms of Technology and domain application
  • Conduct research and development experimentation to test thinking regarding technology or domain applicability
  • Ensure an understanding of domain requirements
  • Mitigate risk by evaluating risks and impacts on technology or domain
  • Update the asset knowledge base
  • Conduct internal knowledge sharing sessions
  • Provide coaching, mentoring and upskilling of others within area of expertise
  • Stay abreast of developments in field of expertise
  • Ensure personal growth and enable effectiveness in performance of roles and responsibilities
  • Seek opportunities to improve business processes, models and systems though agile thinking
  • Actively pursue cost efficient solutions including automation and digitization;

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst
  • Systems Analyst
  • Technology Domain

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

