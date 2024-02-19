Business Systems Integrator – Gauteng Braamfontein

Qualifications and Experience
NQF Level Matric / Grade 12 / National Senior Certificate
Degree or Diploma in Information Technology
Certificate in relevant Technology or Domain
5 years of relevant professional experience in roles such as Business Analyst or Systems Analyst
Key Responsibilities
- An understanding of the Debicheck ecosystem from a functional perspective;
- Business analysis
- The ability to own and be accountable for the documentation of requirements, stakeholder engagements; technical competency
- Participate in special interest groups and conferences relating to these assets
- Provide guidance to stakeholders in terms of expertise and experience
- Play an advisory role to the team and other stakeholders
- Collaboration with the team, contribution to the domain roadmap
- Managing industry communication for technology
- Work within governance and compliance frameworks of the organisation in terms of Technology and domain application
- Conduct research and development experimentation to test thinking regarding technology or domain applicability
- Ensure an understanding of domain requirements
- Mitigate risk by evaluating risks and impacts on technology or domain
- Update the asset knowledge base
- Conduct internal knowledge sharing sessions
- Provide coaching, mentoring and upskilling of others within area of expertise
- Stay abreast of developments in field of expertise
- Ensure personal growth and enable effectiveness in performance of roles and responsibilities
- Seek opportunities to improve business processes, models and systems though agile thinking
- Actively pursue cost efficient solutions including automation and digitization;
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- Systems Analyst
- Technology Domain
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree