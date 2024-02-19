As a C# Full Stack Developer, you will be responsible for operating and maintaining the existing systems.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .NET Framework (Version 4)
- Hybris
- .NET Core
- WinForms
- MVC
- WebApi
- jSON
- SOAP
- Javascript
- HTML
- CSS
- MS SQL
- SQL Views
- SQL Stored Procedures
- Xarmin
- Entity Framewrok
- Azure Developer Associate
- Azure DevOps
- SignalR
- Web Sync (Frozen Mountain)
- DevExperiece
- Full Stack
- Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Automotive