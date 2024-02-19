C# Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Feb 19, 2024

As a C# Full Stack Developer, you will be responsible for operating and maintaining the existing systems.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .NET Framework (Version 4)
  • Hybris
  • .NET Core
  • WinForms
  • MVC
  • WebApi
  • jSON
  • SOAP
  • Javascript
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • MS SQL
  • SQL Views
  • SQL Stored Procedures
  • Xarmin
  • Entity Framewrok
  • Azure Developer Associate
  • Azure DevOps
  • SignalR
  • Web Sync (Frozen Mountain)
  • DevExperiece
  • Full Stack
  • Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Automotive

