Cisco, Nvidia help enterprises deploy, manage secure AI

Cisco and Nvidia have announced plans to deliver AI infrastructure solutions for the data centre that are easy to deploy and manage, enabling the massive computing power that enterprises need to succeed in the AI era.

“AI is fundamentally changing how we work and live, and history has shown that a shift of this magnitude is going to require enterprises to rethink and re-architect their infrastructures,” says Chuck Robbins, chair and CEO of Cisco. “Strengthening our great partnership with Nvidia is going to arm enterprises with the technology and the expertise they need to build, deploy, manage, and secure AI solutions at scale.”

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, says: “Companies everywhere are racing to transform their businesses with generative AI. Working closely with Cisco, we’re making it easier than ever for enterprises to obtain the infrastructure they need to benefit from AI, the most powerful technology force of our lifetime.”

Cisco and Nvidia have offered a broad range of integrated product solutions over the past several years across Webex collaboration devices and data center compute environments to enable hybrid workforces with flexible workspaces, AI-powered meetings and virtual desktop infrastructure.

The companies are now deepening their partnership in the data centre to enable enterprise customers with scalable and automated AI cluster management, automated troubleshooting, best-in-class customer experiences, and more.

Highlights include:

* Nvidia’s newest Tensor Core GPUs are available in Cisco’s M7 generation of UCS rack and blade servers, including Cisco UCS X-Series and UCS X-Series Direct, to enable optimal performance across a broad array of AI and data-intensive workloads in the data centre and at the edge.

* Nvidia AI Enterprise, which includes software frameworks, pretrained models and development tools for more secure, stable and supported production AI is now available on Cisco’s global price list.

* Jointly validated reference architectures through Cisco Validated Designs (CVDs) make it simple to deploy and manage AI clusters at any scale in a wide array of use cases spanning virtualized and containerized environments, with both converged and hyperconverged options. CVDs for FlexPod and FlashStack for Generative AI Inferencing with Nvidia AI Enterprise will be available this month, with more to follow.

* Supporting Cisco Networking Cloud: Cisco simplified AI infrastructure management and operations through both on-premises and cloud-based management with Cisco Nexus Dashboard and Cisco Intersight.

* Digital Experience Monitoring: With AI workloads and data in the public cloud, on premises and across multiple data centres, ThousandEyes provides Digital Experience Monitoring to provide AI-driven insights and automated remediation of problems that occur anywhere across the cloud to on-premises networks.

* The Cisco Observability Platform uses AI capabilities to contextualise and correlate real-time telemetry across domains, so organisations can better attain the visibility, insights and actions to improve digital experiences.

* Partners Reducing Risks: As organisations plan to successfully adopt AI and automation, they will look to Cisco’s global ecosystem of partners to advise, support and guide them.