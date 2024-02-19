Cloud Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

6 Month contract role with IT consulting firm with an itnernational client base and footprint.

Job Title: Cloud Engineer

We are seeking a skilled Cloud Engineer to play a pivotal role in our cloud infrastructure development and management. If you have expertise in Azure, Microsoft Suite, Intune, and Defender, with a bonus of AWS experience, we invite you to apply and be a key contributor to our cloud-based solutions.

Key Responsibilities:

Cloud Infrastructure Management: Design, implement, and manage scalable and secure cloud infrastructure solutions primarily in Azure, with additional experience in AWS as a bonus.

Qualifications:

Proven experience as a Cloud Engineer with a focus on Azure.

Proficiency in Microsoft Suite integration and implementation.

Experience with Microsoft Defender for robust security implementations.

Knowledge of Microsoft Intune for endpoint management.

Bonus: Experience with AWS services and infrastructure.

Desired Skills:

Azure

Intune

Defender

AWS

Microsoft Suite

Cloud Engineer

Implementation

