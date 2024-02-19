Cloud Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

6 Month contract role with IT consulting firm with an itnernational client base and footprint.
Job Title: Cloud Engineer
We are seeking a skilled Cloud Engineer to play a pivotal role in our cloud infrastructure development and management. If you have expertise in Azure, Microsoft Suite, Intune, and Defender, with a bonus of AWS experience, we invite you to apply and be a key contributor to our cloud-based solutions.
Key Responsibilities:
- Cloud Infrastructure Management: Design, implement, and manage scalable and secure cloud infrastructure solutions primarily in Azure, with additional experience in AWS as a bonus.
- Microsoft Suite Integration: Leverage your proficiency in Microsoft Suite to integrate cloud solutions seamlessly with existing systems and applications.
- Security Implementation: Implement and optimize security measures using Microsoft Defender and other relevant tools to ensure the highest levels of data protection and threat detection.
- Intune Configuration: Configure and manage Microsoft Intune for effective endpoint management and application deployment.
- Automation and Scripting: Develop and implement automation scripts to streamline cloud-related processes and enhance overall efficiency.
- Performance Monitoring and Optimization: Monitor cloud performance, identify bottlenecks, and implement optimizations to ensure optimal resource utilization.
- Collaboration: Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand business requirements and provide effective cloud-based solutions.
Qualifications:
- Proven experience as a Cloud Engineer with a focus on Azure.
- Proficiency in Microsoft Suite integration and implementation.
- Experience with Microsoft Defender for robust security implementations.
- Knowledge of Microsoft Intune for endpoint management.
- Bonus: Experience with AWS services and infrastructure.
Desired Skills:
- Azure
- Intune
- Defender
- AWS
- Microsoft Suite
- Cloud Engineer
- Implementation