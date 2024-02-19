Customer experience BPO to near 12% growth

The global customer experience (CX) business process outsourcing (BPO) market is anticipated to reach $199,83-billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11,9% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research.

CX BPO involves the contracting of customer experience operations and responsibilities of specific business functions to an external service provider.

The rise in demand for CX BPO services can be attributed to benefits such as reduced costs, enhanced service quality, and increased flexibility.

In addition, businesses are increasingly focusing on new technologies such as social networking, enhanced cloud computing & security, and process automation to reduce operational costs and improve profitability.

CX BPO services can further improve the efficiency of the services offered by end-user businesses by leveraging the benefits of these emerging technologies, thus, driving the growth of the market.

Customer experience BPO vendors can also utilise voice recognition and chatbots to manage customer service issues swiftly, effectively, and accurately.

Customer experience BPO organisations can work more quickly, execute better, and produce top-notch outcomes at a reasonable cost with artificial intelligence.

Consumer journey mapping can also help businesses better identify all the situations and modes of engagement their potential customers go through.

Voice recognition has recently undergone advancements and breakthroughs, enabling BPO firms to cut costs significantly, increase productivity, and improve customer service. Thus, driving the growth of the market.

Increasing demand for CX BPO services is encouraging various market players to expand their service portfolios and customer bases by adopting various business strategies.

Additional highlights from the CX BPO market report include:

* The outbound service type segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030 in the market. Technological advancements and digitisation initiatives are crucial for the growth and evolution of the outbound segment. CX BPO providers use several modern technologies, such as AI-driven analytics, predictive dialing technicians, cloud-based platforms, and integrated CRM systems, to improve operational efficiency, optimise workflows, and create improved customer experiences.

* The nearshore outsourcing type segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the forecast period. A large number of recent graduates, certified professionals, and seasoned specialists can be accessed in nearshore outsourcing locations such as Mexico, Colombia, Poland, and Romania. These staff members can support various business functions, such as sales, customer service, technical support, and back-office operations.

* Non-voice segment is anticipated to register notable CAGR from 2024 to 2030. Chatbots, virtual assistants, and conversational agents, driven by AI, are enabling real-time question response; 24-hour customer assistance; and dynamic, context-aware engagements across digital channels. The rise of data-driven personalisation and hyper-personalized engagement strategies is expected to determine the future of the non-voice segment, allowing organisations and BPO providers to customise conversations across diverse digital channels.

* The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Supportive government initiatives for digitalisation, rising smart city projects, and significant penetration by global market players are some of the prominent factors driving the Asia Pacific market growth.