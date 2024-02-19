Data Architect

Feb 19, 2024

Our client based in Pretoria is looking for a Data Architect to be on a months renewable contract

Minimum Qualification Required:

  • A minimum of a bachelor’s degree in computer science or information Management OR equivalent,
  • A minimum of seven to ten years’ experience in a Data Architecture environment.

The following experience is required for this role:

  • Additional requirements include:
  • industry, organisational and business awareness knowledge and skill;
  • quality assurance knowledge and skill,
  • continuous improvement knowledge and skill,
  • continued learning and professional development knowledge and skill,
  • interpretation of the business environment and industry and its implications for the Enterprise Information Management skills,
  • contract and associated service management knowledge and skills,
  • asset and inventory management and skills,
  • enterprise information management enablement reporting and skills, and

capacity and performance management and skills

Skills:

  • TOGAF Framework
  • Data Architecture
  • Databases
  • SQL
  • Data Modelling
  • Data Engineering
  • Relational Databases
  • Data Lakes
  • Performance Metrics
  • Archimate modelling
  • Master & reference data management

Tools:

  • Microsoft Office tools
  • Enterprise Architecture tools

Email updated CV’s to [Email Address Removed]

