Our client based in Pretoria is looking for a Data Architect to be on a months renewable contract
Minimum Qualification Required:
- A minimum of a bachelor’s degree in computer science or information Management OR equivalent,
- A minimum of seven to ten years’ experience in a Data Architecture environment.
The following experience is required for this role:
- Additional requirements include:
- industry, organisational and business awareness knowledge and skill;
- quality assurance knowledge and skill,
- continuous improvement knowledge and skill,
- continued learning and professional development knowledge and skill,
- interpretation of the business environment and industry and its implications for the Enterprise Information Management skills,
- contract and associated service management knowledge and skills,
- asset and inventory management and skills,
- enterprise information management enablement reporting and skills, and
capacity and performance management and skills
Skills:
- TOGAF Framework
- Data Architecture
- Databases
- SQL
- Data Modelling
- Data Engineering
- Relational Databases
- Data Lakes
- Performance Metrics
- Archimate modelling
- Master & reference data management
Tools:
- Microsoft Office tools
- Enterprise Architecture tools
Email updated CV’s to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Data Architecture
- TOGAF
- Data Modelling
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree