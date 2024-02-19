Data Architect – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Our client based in Pretoria is looking for a Data Architect to be on a months renewable contract

Minimum Qualification Required:

A minimum of a bachelor’s degree in computer science or information Management OR equivalent,

A minimum of seven to ten years’ experience in a Data Architecture environment.

The following experience is required for this role:

Additional requirements include:

industry, organisational and business awareness knowledge and skill;

quality assurance knowledge and skill,

continuous improvement knowledge and skill,

continued learning and professional development knowledge and skill,

interpretation of the business environment and industry and its implications for the Enterprise Information Management skills,

contract and associated service management knowledge and skills,

asset and inventory management and skills,

enterprise information management enablement reporting and skills, and

capacity and performance management and skills

Skills:

TOGAF Framework

Data Architecture

Databases

SQL

Data Modelling

Data Engineering

Relational Databases

Data Lakes

Performance Metrics

Archimate modelling

Master & reference data management

Tools:

Microsoft Office tools

Enterprise Architecture tools

