DevOps Engineer – 2576

A company in Pretoria looking to fill this urgent role of DevOps Engineer.
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
· Infrastructure:
Ansible/Chef, Kubernetes, Terraform, FINOPS
· IAM:
LDAP, Federate identities, Roles & Access Management.
· Service Management:
Incidents Monitoring, manage SLAs, problem management reporting, ITIL
· Ops:
Azur Cloud, Linux and Shell, Tomcat, GitHub, GitHub Actions, Logstash, Influx DB, Dynatrace, Oracle, Postgres, Management of Keys, Certificates and Secrets
· Dev:
Java, Spring Framework, Quarkus, unit testing, REST, Swagger, Jira, Confluence, Python
· Architecture:
Cloud, On-prem, hybrid, data modelling, SW-Architecture
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Codebeamer Know How
- Business writing, clear and concise communication
- Business Analyst experience
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
- Relevant IT Degree
- 5 Plus years in DevOps Engineering Experience with at least 10 years in IT Industry
WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
- Run and maintain Codebeamer platform.
- Conduct with the feature team members, system analysis, design, development and testing for their assigned technical products or applications within the context of an agile/DevOps delivery model. Focusing of the automation of environments, infrastructure, build and deployment pipelines.
- Maintain, build, and setup new development tools and infrastructure for both on premise and cloud platforms.
- Automate the management of infrastructure patches and maintenance.
- Work on ways to automate and improve development and release processes.
- Work with QA Engineers to build disposable test environment and automated testing.
- Work with QA Engineers to ensure that systems are safe and secure against Cybersecurity threats.
- Work with Software Developers and Software Engineers to ensure that development follows established processes and works as intended.
- Improve integration of code between teams.
- Provide middleware support and configuration management for application dependant software i.e., Webservers, Java, Docker.
- Build tools to reduce occurrences of errors and improve Developer and customer experience.
- Develop scripts/monitoring to analyse and visualise important metrics about development processes.
- Develop scripts/monitoring to analyse and visualise important metrics about reliability and availability.
- Support operational excellence goals through strong operations knowledge. Resolve escalated support topics as part of tier-3 DevOps role to ensure the highest availability of critical applications.
- Plan and execute upgrade of existing applications, tools, and features. Create solutions and solve problems using a cloud-native toolchain, to ensure world-class uptime and business agility.
Desired Skills:
- Azure cloud
- Kubernetes
- Terraform
- Java
- REST APIs
- Ansible