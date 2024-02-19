DevOps Engineer – 2576

A company in Pretoria looking to fill this urgent role of DevOps Engineer.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· Infrastructure:

Ansible/Chef, Kubernetes, Terraform, FINOPS

· IAM:

LDAP, Federate identities, Roles & Access Management.

· Service Management:

Incidents Monitoring, manage SLAs, problem management reporting, ITIL

· Ops:

Azur Cloud, Linux and Shell, Tomcat, GitHub, GitHub Actions, Logstash, Influx DB, Dynatrace, Oracle, Postgres, Management of Keys, Certificates and Secrets

· Dev:

Java, Spring Framework, Quarkus, unit testing, REST, Swagger, Jira, Confluence, Python

· Architecture:

Cloud, On-prem, hybrid, data modelling, SW-Architecture

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:



Codebeamer Know How

Business writing, clear and concise communication

Business Analyst experience

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?



Relevant IT Degree

5 Plus years in DevOps Engineering Experience with at least 10 years in IT Industry

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?



Run and maintain Codebeamer platform.

Conduct with the feature team members, system analysis, design, development and testing for their assigned technical products or applications within the context of an agile/DevOps delivery model. Focusing of the automation of environments, infrastructure, build and deployment pipelines.

Maintain, build, and setup new development tools and infrastructure for both on premise and cloud platforms.

Automate the management of infrastructure patches and maintenance.

Work on ways to automate and improve development and release processes.

Work with QA Engineers to build disposable test environment and automated testing.

Work with QA Engineers to ensure that systems are safe and secure against Cybersecurity threats.

Work with Software Developers and Software Engineers to ensure that development follows established processes and works as intended.

Improve integration of code between teams.

Provide middleware support and configuration management for application dependant software i.e., Webservers, Java, Docker.

Build tools to reduce occurrences of errors and improve Developer and customer experience.

Develop scripts/monitoring to analyse and visualise important metrics about development processes.

Develop scripts/monitoring to analyse and visualise important metrics about reliability and availability.

Support operational excellence goals through strong operations knowledge. Resolve escalated support topics as part of tier-3 DevOps role to ensure the highest availability of critical applications.

Plan and execute upgrade of existing applications, tools, and features. Create solutions and solve problems using a cloud-native toolchain, to ensure world-class uptime and business agility.

Desired Skills:

Azure cloud

Kubernetes

Terraform

Java

REST APIs

Ansible

Learn more/Apply for this position