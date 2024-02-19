Front End Developer – 2450 – Gauteng Pretoria

Large compnay in Pretoria looking to fill this urgent role:
- Contract
- Hybrid
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- 5 years’ experience in relevant programming language
- Angular
- OpenShift / Docker / Kubernetes
- Jenkins
- JavaScript / Typescript
- Experience building responsive layouts with CSS and HTML
- AWS Cloud
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Web and digital project experience
- Agile working experience
- Webpack
- SonarQube
- Experience working with a team of UX designers
- Experience with Continuous Integration and Delivery tools (e.g., Git, Jenkins, JIRA)
- Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum.
- Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Cypress
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
- Work experience, diploma / degree in business / IT environment.
WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
Core Role tasks and responsibilities
- Development and maintenance on platform/application
- Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Meet with end users and gather requirements
- Facilitate daily stand-ups
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- User training
- Compiling of user and operational manuals
- System audits
- Users sign off
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirement’s organisation
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirement’s analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
