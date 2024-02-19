Front End Developer – 2450 – Gauteng Pretoria

Feb 19, 2024

Large compnay in Pretoria looking to fill this urgent role:

  • Contract
  • Hybrid

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • 5 years’ experience in relevant programming language
  • Angular
  • OpenShift / Docker / Kubernetes
  • Jenkins
  • JavaScript / Typescript
  • Experience building responsive layouts with CSS and HTML
  • AWS Cloud

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Web and digital project experience
  • Agile working experience
  • Webpack
  • SonarQube
  • Experience working with a team of UX designers
  • Experience with Continuous Integration and Delivery tools (e.g., Git, Jenkins, JIRA)
  • Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum.
  • Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Cypress

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

  • Work experience, diploma / degree in business / IT environment.

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
Core Role tasks and responsibilities

  • Development and maintenance on platform/application
  • Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • Meet with end users and gather requirements
  • Facilitate daily stand-ups
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • User training
  • Compiling of user and operational manuals
  • System audits
  • Users sign off
  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Assisting with the business case
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Eliciting requirements
  • Requirement’s organisation
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • Requirements management and communication
  • Requirement’s analysis
  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

Desired Skills:

  • Angular
  • OpenShift/ Docker/ Kubernetes
  • Jenkins
  • JavaScript/ Typescript
  • CSS and HTML
  • AWS Cloud

