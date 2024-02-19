Full Stack Developer – 2499 – Gauteng Pretoria

Company in Pretoria looking to fill this urgent role.
- Contract
- Hybrid
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- JAVA EE / JAVA (Java 17)
- Spring Boot
- RESTful services
- AWS
- Angular
- Js
- SQL (Postgres)
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- ATC (Atlassian) tools knowledge and experience (Confluence, JIRA etc.)
- Experience in an Agile team
- Operations Knowledge and Experience (monitoring control, IM, PM, CM, documentation, end-user support, ITSM, etc.)
- Basic knowledge of AWS DevOps and CI/CD
- Creating database queries
General technical skills
- Able to translate complex requirements into functional software.
- Sound experience in developing frontend & backend applications
- Work in the agile environment
- Liaise with stakeholders and team members globally
- Debugging & Troubleshooting
Soft skills
- Ability to work as part of a team
- Self-managed / self-starter (Does not need to be micro-managed)
- Excellent communication skills
- Attention to detail
- Be willing to learn and to adapt to a fast-paced environment
- Problem solving capabilities
- Above-board work ethics
- Taking pride in the delivery of quality on-time work
- Punctuality
- Consistency
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
- Degree or Diploma in IT or similar
- 3+ years experience
WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
- The team has a DevOps setup and the Devs are required to attend to operational incidents when required as well as be on occasional standby as we service international clients
- Primary responsibility is DevOps, with a strong focus on infrastructure, monitoring, debugging and fault-finding
- Development and maintenance on platform/application
- Review code of team members in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Compiling of user and operational manuals
- Ensure software maintainability
- Active participation in Agile ceremonies
- Deployments/ Releases
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- Angular
- SQL (Postgres)
- RESTful services
- Spring Boot
- Node.js
- Java EE/ Java (Java17)