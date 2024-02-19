Full Stack Developer – 2499

Feb 19, 2024

Company in Pretoria looking to fill this urgent role.

  • Contract
  • Hybrid

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • JAVA EE / JAVA (Java 17)
  • Spring Boot
  • RESTful services
  • AWS
  • Angular
  • Js
  • SQL (Postgres)

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • ATC (Atlassian) tools knowledge and experience (Confluence, JIRA etc.)
  • Experience in an Agile team
  • Operations Knowledge and Experience (monitoring control, IM, PM, CM, documentation, end-user support, ITSM, etc.)
  • Basic knowledge of AWS DevOps and CI/CD
  • Creating database queries

General technical skills

  • Able to translate complex requirements into functional software.
  • Sound experience in developing frontend & backend applications
  • Work in the agile environment

  • Liaise with stakeholders and team members globally

  • Debugging & Troubleshooting

Soft skills

  • Ability to work as part of a team
  • Self-managed / self-starter (Does not need to be micro-managed)
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Attention to detail
  • Be willing to learn and to adapt to a fast-paced environment
  • Problem solving capabilities
  • Above-board work ethics
  • Taking pride in the delivery of quality on-time work
  • Punctuality
  • Consistency

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

  • Degree or Diploma in IT or similar
  • 3+ years experience

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

  • The team has a DevOps setup and the Devs are required to attend to operational incidents when required as well as be on occasional standby as we service international clients
  • Primary responsibility is DevOps, with a strong focus on infrastructure, monitoring, debugging and fault-finding
  • Development and maintenance on platform/application
  • Review code of team members in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Compiling of user and operational manuals
  • Ensure software maintainability
  • Active participation in Agile ceremonies
  • Deployments/ Releases

