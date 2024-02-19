Full Stack Java Developer (0779) KG – Gauteng Midrand

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
- Working on a new function as part of the vehicle production planning process which is used to verify and plan plant and material capacities and production volumes
- Full Stack Development and Maintenance of the Production Planning Capacity Management platform / application
- Working in an integrated Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence, XRay)
- Meet with end users to understand Business requirements
- Participate in all relevant Agile ceremonies
- Contribute to the refinement and sizing of user stories
- Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives
- Review and present to Product Owners
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)
- Identify risks / impediments and proactively resolve and / or escalate to the relevant parties
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- User training
- System testing/parallel runs
- System implementation
- System audits/quality assurance
- Penetration Test
SOFT SKILLS REQUIRED
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills
- Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation
- Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues/users
- Should be willing to deal with (talk to) our customers. In most cases they will be foreign customers and language barriers might exist
- Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality. SELF STARTER.
- Above board work ethics – this is of utmost importance
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
Minimum Requirements:
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
- IT Degree / Diploma advantageous or relevant experience
- At least 6 years development experience
- Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Agile working experience advantageous
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Extensive experience with Angular 10+, AG Grid
- ECMAScript 7+ / JavaScript, Typescript, RxJS, SCSS
- Java 8+
- Spring Framework (Spring Boot, MVC, Data/JPA, Security etc.)
- AWS stack such as Kinesis, CloudWatch, CDK, Fargate
- Postgres
- IBM MQ
- Apache Kafka
- Apache Camel
- RESTful web services
- Build Tools (Maven)
- Jasmine, Karma
- JUnit, Mockito, Test Containers
- Docker
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- SonarQube
- Micro Services
- DevOps
- IoC / Dependency Injection
- Browser Developer Tools
- Engineering Principles
- Design patterns
- Clean coding principles
- Data structures and Algorithms
- Jenkins (CI/DevOps)
- Git, Bitbucket
- Jira, Confluence
Desired Skills:
- Java 8+
- Spring Framework (Spring Boot
- MVC
- Data/JPA)
- Angular 10+
- AG Grid
- AWS
- IBM MQ