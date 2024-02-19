Full Stack Java Developer (0779) KG – Gauteng Midrand

Feb 19, 2024

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

  • Working on a new function as part of the vehicle production planning process which is used to verify and plan plant and material capacities and production volumes

  • Full Stack Development and Maintenance of the Production Planning Capacity Management platform / application

  • Working in an integrated Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence, XRay)

  • Meet with end users to understand Business requirements

  • Participate in all relevant Agile ceremonies

  • Contribute to the refinement and sizing of user stories

  • Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives

  • Review and present to Product Owners

  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

  • Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

  • Identify risks / impediments and proactively resolve and / or escalate to the relevant parties

  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

  • User training

  • System testing/parallel runs

  • System implementation

  • System audits/quality assurance

  • Penetration Test

SOFT SKILLS REQUIRED

  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills

  • Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation

  • Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues/users

  • Should be willing to deal with (talk to) our customers. In most cases they will be foreign customers and language barriers might exist

  • Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality. SELF STARTER.

  • Above board work ethics – this is of utmost importance

  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project

  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

Minimum Requirements:

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

  • IT Degree / Diploma advantageous or relevant experience

  • At least 6 years development experience

  • Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions

  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

  • Agile working experience advantageous

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Extensive experience with Angular 10+, AG Grid

  • ECMAScript 7+ / JavaScript, Typescript, RxJS, SCSS

  • Java 8+

  • Spring Framework (Spring Boot, MVC, Data/JPA, Security etc.)

  • AWS stack such as Kinesis, CloudWatch, CDK, Fargate

  • Postgres

  • IBM MQ

  • Apache Kafka

  • Apache Camel

  • RESTful web services

  • Build Tools (Maven)

  • Jasmine, Karma

  • JUnit, Mockito, Test Containers

  • Docker

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • SonarQube

  • Micro Services

  • DevOps

  • IoC / Dependency Injection

  • Browser Developer Tools

  • Engineering Principles

  • Design patterns

  • Clean coding principles

  • Data structures and Algorithms

  • Jenkins (CI/DevOps)

  • Git, Bitbucket

  • Jira, Confluence

