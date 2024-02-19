HR System Consultants (Intermediate and/or Senior)

Role: Two roles exist for Human Resource Information System Consultants (Intermediate and/or Senior)

Location: Candidates MUST be Johannesburg Based. The role is a work from home position. Must be willing to do client visits when required.

Company: Software Development company with a demonstrated history of delivering scalable, industry-leading Human Resource ERP solutions supported by a committed, service-oriented consulting and development team.

As an HR Cosultant you will be responsible for consulting to both internal and external clients on Human Resource requirements including the latest legislation, Employment Equity, Skills Development, training, Performance Management, onboarding, Labour Law, Disciplinery Actions. Essenially the entire employee life cycle from onboading ( recruitment) to termination.

Requirements:

Human resource qualification incliding degree or diploma.

Experience working on an HR Information System (HRIS).

Technical Aptitute.

Three (3) to Five (5) years gerneralist human resource experience (Intermediate (R17 500 – R30 000pm dependant on experience) / Senior (R30 000 – R50 000pm dependant on experience)

Experience within a consulting capacity to external clients.

Advanced Excel knowledge.

Desired Skills:

HR Consultant

HR Generalist

HR Technical Consultant

Employer & Job Benefits:

Dependant on experience

Work from home

Learn more/Apply for this position