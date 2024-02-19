Infrastructure Architect

Join Our Team: Technical Lead Infrastructure & Services
Are you ready to step into a dynamic role where your expertise in IT security and process engineering can make a real impact?
We’re seeking a seasoned professional with a passion for innovation and a track record of success in complex environments. If you thrive on challenge and want to be part of a forward-thinking team, keep reading!
If you’re ready to take your career to the next level and make a difference in a fast-paced, dynamic industry, we want to hear from you! Apply now to join our team and be a part of something extraordinary.
Key Requirements:
- Design and implementation of IT security and process engineering solutions.
- Familiarity with contractual delivery under Fidic regulations and stringent KPI regime.
- Proficiency in managing multiple stakeholders across private and public sectors.
- Leadership skills and business management acumen.
- Relevant IT qualification (Postgraduate advantageous).
- Certifications in ITIL v3, ISO 27001, and ISO 20000.
- 12 years’ experience in IT with at least 5 years in senior/top management roles.
- Experience in highly complex computer systems projects.
- Working knowledge of PCI DSS and ISF membership advantageous.
Responsibilities:
- Engage actively in strategic development and decision-making to align policy and operational frameworks.
- Develop strategies for ensuring the availability, capacity, security, and continuity of tolling and corporate infrastructure.
- Set targets and objectives for department heads to meet organizational and contractual performance requirements.
- Review and analyze contractual activities impacting ICT service delivery, tolling reputation, and statutory risk.
- Oversee planning, execution, monitoring, and reporting across technical and systems operations.
- Manage projects involving Sanral, employer representatives, third parties, and vendors.
- Monitor the maintenance and analysis of infrastructure layers including assets, applications, databases, servers, and networks.
- Support Global projects as needed.
Desired Skills:
- Infrastructure
- cloud
- Infrastructure architecture
- ISO
- ITIL
- Technical Architecture