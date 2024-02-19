Infrastructure Architect – Gauteng Centurion

Join Our Team: Technical Lead Infrastructure & Services

Key Requirements:

Design and implementation of IT security and process engineering solutions.

Familiarity with contractual delivery under Fidic regulations and stringent KPI regime.

Proficiency in managing multiple stakeholders across private and public sectors.

Leadership skills and business management acumen.

Relevant IT qualification (Postgraduate advantageous).

Certifications in ITIL v3, ISO 27001, and ISO 20000.

12 years’ experience in IT with at least 5 years in senior/top management roles.

Experience in highly complex computer systems projects.

Working knowledge of PCI DSS and ISF membership advantageous.

Responsibilities:

Engage actively in strategic development and decision-making to align policy and operational frameworks.

Develop strategies for ensuring the availability, capacity, security, and continuity of tolling and corporate infrastructure.

Set targets and objectives for department heads to meet organizational and contractual performance requirements.

Review and analyze contractual activities impacting ICT service delivery, tolling reputation, and statutory risk.

Oversee planning, execution, monitoring, and reporting across technical and systems operations.

Manage projects involving Sanral, employer representatives, third parties, and vendors.

Monitor the maintenance and analysis of infrastructure layers including assets, applications, databases, servers, and networks.

Support Global projects as needed.

Desired Skills:

Infrastructure

cloud

Infrastructure architecture

ISO

ITIL

Technical Architecture

