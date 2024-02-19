Intermediate Python Software Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client is a collaborative force in digital advancement, playing a key role in innovation, development, and implementation. Their expertise lies in crafting, launching, and optimizing products that deliver significant business value, prioritizing the needs and experiences of customers. They are committed to shaking up established markets and leveraging opportunities in rapidly evolving technology sectors. Currently, they seek a skilled Intermediate Software Developer with over 3 years of coding experience to spearhead the development, construction, and management of complex, high-volume transactional systems. While they preferred tech stack includes Python and Django, they welcome candidates proficient in other object-oriented languages and MVC frameworks. Familiarity with GoLang is considered a plus.

DUTIES:

Writing software in line with industry standards and design patterns:

Guide and implement software and product design

Produce code of the highest quality

Produce code in line with project requirements

Implement and maintain appropriate security standards

Write and maintain unit and functional tests

Debugging software for optimum functioning:

Reproducing and locate the source of reported bugs and issues

Fix bugs and issues

Communicate errors and solutions to product owners

Maintaining software and related repositories and databases:

Manage source code and versioning

Manage to branch and pull requests

Managing Projects:

Provide accurate estimates for new work and assessment for work completed

Manage projects task in line with project workflow

Identifying and suggesting functional improvements

Work with product owners to plan and execute project sprints

Maintaining detailed documentation for software components

Keeping current with the development environment:

Maintain and improve skill set

Identify developmental needs and motivate for additional training

REQUIREMENTS:

What You Will Be Working With:

Python

Django

Django Rest Framework

PostgreSQL

Redis

ATTRIBUTES:

Collaborative

Problem solver

Independent thinker

Organized

Professional

Knows how to manage stress when under pressure

Displays self-awareness and leadership

COMMENTS:

