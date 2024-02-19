intermediate Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

My client is seeking an Intermediate Software Developer with E-commerce experience to be responsible for the overall management, support and enhancement of the digital product stack of the company website (Frontend and Backend). Ensuring that the product development lifecycle is followed. This is a 12 – 24 month contract.

Degree in Computer Science or equivalent

Relevant system/ application certification

4+ years’ experience as a Full Stack Developer

Proficiency in: .fNet Framework, ASP.Net MVC, Web API, C#, JavaScript/TypeScript, and Transact SQL

Strong knowledge of SQL Server, Stored Procedures, Entity Framework 6, and [URL Removed] with DevOps CI/CD (using Azure DevOps) and Jira

Experience with Git, pull requests, and code review processes.

Experience participating in code reviews and design sessions.

Experience implementing SOLID design pattern.

Experience with React and Dapper – advantageous.

Development of full life cycle – advantageous.

Proficient knowledge from similar projects.

DevOps tasks (continuous integration and continuous deployment)

Production Support of deployed systems (Backups, restoration, debugging …)

Setup and monitoring general health of system environments etc.

Responsible for Development life cycle implementation, management, and best practices (Estimations, development, Demos, deployment, documenting etc.)

Documenting, planning and implementing of disaster recovery protocols

Responsible for quality of software/code created. (best practices and latest technology)

Create and develop software as required by business.

Perform code reviews to ensure high quality standards are maintained and bugs are reduced.

Lead, manage and train Jnr – Mid software developers (code reviews, best practices, work allocation and prioritisation)

Advise, manage and implement software, infrastructure and cloud security best practices.

Advise, manage, and implement infrastructure of Azure and other related cloud and hosting environments.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming/configuration

Critical Thinking

Time Management

Learn more/Apply for this position