IT Asset and Configuration Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

IT Asset and Configuration Manager

We are seeking a highly organized and detail-oriented IT Asset and Configuration Manager to join our team. As the IT Asset and Configuration Manager, you will be responsible for overseeing the lifecycle management of IT assets and configurations, ensuring compliance, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness across the organization.

Job Purpose:

To consolidate, track, and manage physical and contractual aspects of an information technology asset throughout its lifecycles and to support the delivery of Information Technology Services to the business and ensure that the licensing conformance for software and systems conforms to the respective license contracts.

What you’ll do:

Results Delivery

Contribute to the achievement of the Information Technology and financial division budgets by delivering accurate information on the status of IT assets in a 3-year life cycle and trending reports on the Configuration Management System.

Ensure conformance to licensing agreements and escalate to relevant system/ budget owners if the conformance is not aligned with urgency so as to avoid any financial or penalty risk.

Ensure Information Technology Asset Management policies and procedures are followed.

Ensure all IT audit timelines and requirements are met.

Ensure results are sustainable by reviewing daily, weekly, and monthly software scans and conducting spot check audits to ensure measurement of the status of the IT assets are set and agreed with stakeholders timeously.

Contribute to the improvement of client service by ensuring systems, products, and projects are designed and implemented according to the Infrastructure Library framework (ITIL) and software asset management principles.

Align processes and services with business and IT-changing requirements through Continuous Service Improvement.

Provide specialist input on IT Service Asset Management systems, processes, and policies by evaluation.



Stakeholder Relationship Management

Build strategic Industry, Global network of thought leaders and relationships utilizing social media, attending and presenting at conferences and training interventions.

Meet with stakeholders within the business and IT department to identify their needs regarding their IT Asset Requirements in consultation with external vendors.

Build sustainable relationships with internal clients (IT) and vendors by providing accurate information regarding stakeholder IT assets.

Network with registered IT Associations to apply best practices and principles within business and the IT departments (share information).

Build sustainable relationships with external vendors to ensure IT Asset Management services are delivered accurately and timeously to the business, inclusive of licensing re-sellers.

Collaborates in continuous service improvement initiatives with other IT process owners and functional areas (e.g. Change Management, Problem Management, Release Management, etc.).

Process Management

Manage the licensing procurement, renewal, and conformance process with the relevant system owners and or stakeholders.

Advise stakeholders of their licensing status and ensure that they understand the financial implications of conformance to the respective licensing landscape.

Manage own delivery against performance delivery plan and set timelines, identify obstacles to delivery, and take appropriate action where required.

Apply Software and Hardware Asset Management methodologies and guidelines from the Information Technology Infrastructure Library framework to understand and analyze inputs.

Supply accurate information in order for the departments in the Information Technology Department to make cost-effective decisions about Information Technology assets.

Apply processes and standard operating procedures to evaluate outputs and refer to management and colleagues for review.

Validate IT hardware and software assets in the Enterprise Service Management System to manage IT Stock status.

Ensure that compliant with licensing according to vendor license agreements and update the agreements on the Enterprise Management system

Ensure compliance with the use of the asset that has been procured as per the terms and conditions of the vendor license agreement.

Provide input and assist teams in all Enterprise Software Licensing Agreement negotiations.

Interact with various departments for queries and clarity on IT Assets to facilitate the creation of an Asset Standards List through administering the process of applying, approving, and rejecting software standards.

Apply appropriate corrective actions by identifying issues and clarifying factors to ensure all IT asset issues are resolved.

Ensure users comply with software processes and rules by educating them on the processes through communication and meetings to create buy-in and ensure strict adherence to IT Service Management processes and policies

Ensures asset registers received are accurate and tasks are assigned to different teams to deploy the asset.

Ensures CMDB/Asset data is current and accurate; determines best practices and procedures for updating CI data including the use of automated processes, discovery tools/integrations with other data sources, and manual input processes as necessary.

Determines operational reporting including asset/configuration status, license consumption, license entitlement, warranty, and other IT asset reporting.

Provides coaching and conducts training for CMDB stakeholders to ensure an appropriate understanding of the system and its relationship to other key IT processes.

Evaluates industry innovations, maturity, trends, and changes regularly to plan and recommend new technologies.

Provides guidance, instruction, and authoring of IT knowledge base articles on CMDB/Asset management value and usage.

Review and execute changes to CMDB based on the Change management process.

Maintain and review the hardware model database in ITSM Tool.

Self-Management

Improve personal capability and professional growth in line with objectives by discussing development needs and proposed solutions with management.

Be an effective team member encouraging teamwork and freely sharing knowledge.

Visibly live values contributing to the achievement of divisional objectives.

Manage self in terms of development, and delivery and act as a self-starter.

Transformation and Innovation Contribution

Identify, share, and implement value-adding improvement/innovative ideas and solutions contributing to divisional.

Qualifications Required:

Diploma or Degree in Information Technology, ITIL Foundation Certificate, IT Asset Management Foundation Certification.

Certified Hardware Asset Management Professional (CHAMP), Certified Software Asset Manager (CSAM), Certified Asset Management Professional (CAMP), ServiceNow administration experience.



Personal Attributes/ Soft Skills Required:

Adapting behavior to meet major changes at work.

Adapting to a major organizational change.

Building and maintaining effective relationships with internal and external stakeholders.

Basic software applications (e.g., Outlook, Word, Excel, Access, Internet, Email).

Divisional service offerings.

Stakeholder management.

Budget forecast assumptions.

Business continuity standard.

Business principles.

International Standards for Professional Practice.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent position

Location: Johannesburg (Hybrid)

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

