JavaScript Full Stack Developer (Expert) 0619

Large, international Automotive client actively looking for highly competent JavaScript Full Stack Developer (Experts)

Product: Are you an exceptionally skilled developer looking to make an impact?

Join our vibrant Platform Development team of 15 people in an intellectually stimulating environment where you’ll collaborate to solve complex challenges on our developer platform, .

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIRED (in sequence of importance):

1. NodeJS (typescript and Javascript) – expert knowledge

2. React and backend development – expert knowledge.

3. noSQL DB (mongo, redis) – expert knowledge

4. Docker, Docker Compose

5. Thorough understanding of Git processes – expert knowledge

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

1. Experience with AWS, EKS

2. Jest testing framework experience

3. Experience with micro frontend frameworks

4. Experience with trunk-based development

5. GraphQL

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

· IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications

· Minimum 10+ years of IT experience

· Minimum 6 years TypeScript / JavaScript experience

· Minimum 3 years working with well-known front-end frameworks (for example React)

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

· Design, development, and maintenance on platform

· Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

· Review code of team members in line with quality and delivery requirements

· Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

· Compiling of user and operational manuals

· 2nd and 3rd level technical operational support for developers (technical end users developing on the platform)

· Provide Technical guidance & mentorship

· Ensure software availability, maintainability and scalability

· Active participation in Agile ceremonies

· Deployments / Releases

· Planning and monitoring

· Requirements management and communication

