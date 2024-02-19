JavaScript Full Stack Developer (Expert) 0621 – Gauteng Centurion

Large, international Automotive client actively looking for highly competent JavaScript Full Stack Developer (Expert)

Product: Integrate Apps (Steve Cloud / EE Validation Services)

A team of proficient individuals focused on developing sustainable cloud solutions, user interfaces and comprehensive data consolidation processes, for the Electric/Electronics department.

Our software solutions assist with testing vehicles in the last phase of the development cycle, in this cycle all the SW (software) from the different SW Development Groups (Engine, Steering, ADAS, Infotainment) are consolidated and validated.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Essential skills required in sequence of importance:

1. AWS ECS, Lambda experience

2. TypeScript / JavaScript

3. Nodejs (expressjs, apollo)

4. React, Typescript and backend development

5. Mongo

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

1. Redis

2. GraphQL

3. Docker, Docker Compose

4. Antd

5. GitHub / Bitbucket

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

· IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications

· Minimum 12 years of IT experience

· Minimum of 8 years TypeScript / JavaScript

· Minimum 2 years working with well-known front-end frameworks (for example React)

· Minimum of 2 years AWS experience

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

· Design, Development, and maintenance on platform/application

· Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

· Review code of team members in line with quality and delivery requirements

· Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

· Compiling of user and operational manuals

· Provide Technical guidance & mentorship

· Ensure software availability, maintainability and scalability

· Active participation in Agile ceremonies

· Deployments/ Releases

Desired Skills:

Javascript developer

Frontend developer

Fullstack developer

