Junior Electronics Software Developer (C++ and C#) (Engineering Degree) – Gauteng Johannesburg

ENVIRONMENT:

DEFINE technical proposal content, ensure teams have appropriate product & technical specs and the flawless execution of projects as the next Junior Electronics Software Developer sought by an innovative Asset Protection Solutions Provider to join its team based in Lanseria. You will also follow software product vision, keep abreast of software trends and ways to improve efficiency while helping Junior Devs produce code that adheres to company standards. You will require a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering with at least 1 year work experience including the design, development, release cycle, delivering and support of software products to market with a successful delivery record. Your tech tools should include C++, C#, Angular, TypeScript, SQL, ASP.Net Core, etc.

DUTIES:

Responsible for ensuring Software Development practices are in compliance with industry best practices policies and procedures which include compliance with the full life cycle of the software development process.

Work together with senior development, company management, and where applicable, with business development and sales staff to define technical proposal content (business analysis, functional and non-functional requirements) timeline estimates and level of effort estimates.

Work together with senior development staff, and where applicable with Project Managers to execute projects, ensure that teams have appropriate product and technical specifications, direction, and resources to deliver software products effectively by establishing realistic estimates for timelines while ensuring that projects remain on target to meet deadlines.

Follow software product vision defined in line with company strategy and business development alignment.

Keep abreast of software trends and ways to improve efficiency.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma in Engineering or related field.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum of 1 year relevant experience working through the design, development, release cycle, delivering and support of software products to market with a successful delivery record.

Software Development in the Engineering industry.

Software Development –

Mobile: Java, Kotlin, Android

Front End: CSS, HTML, Angular, TypeScript, JavaScript

Backend: C# , SQL , MySQL/ MSSQL, ASP.Net Core 2

DevOps: Azure DevOps, Git, Kubernetes

Firmware Development –

BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy)

Low level C/C++

Advantageous –

Electronics Development

Business Analysis

Systems Engineering

Product Architecture

Process Engineering

Experience with Automated Item Identification Technologies including barcoding,

RFID and BLE

Experience with software development for mobile solutions (XP Embedded, CE, Android, Apple IOS)

Oracle experience

IT Project Management skills

COMMENTS:

