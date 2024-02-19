SAP Authorisation Consultant (Advanced) 0960 – Gauteng Pretoria

Feb 19, 2024

SAP Authorisation Consultant
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Min 3 years’ experience years’ experience SAP Authorisation experience.
  • SAP S/4 Hana and Fiori: Fiori Launchpad and Administration
  • At least 1 full project implementation.
  • Applications operations support for Authorisations
  • Role Design
  • Role Build (Role changes/new roles (single and Composite)
  • 2nd Line Support
  • Transport creation (with CHARM Solution Manager/Focus Build)
  • ITSM change ticket creation
  • JIRA/Confluence

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • JIRA/Confluence knowledge advantage (Agile)
  • SAP Role creation with tiles/catalogues and auth. Requirements
  • Create Tiles/Catalogues/groups
  • Good understanding of Fiori concept
  • Strong SAP Trace analysis – Strong Basis authorization Object knowledge
  • Strong Excel skills (formula’s)

QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS:

  • SAP Authorization in the following modules: FICO, SD. MM would be advantageous.
  • Strong experience in Applications Operations
  • MS Excel (Strong Formula knowledge)
  • Good understanding of system landscape to design adequate and governance compliant to secure role design and user provisioning.
  • Proven experience roles design, and support within a SAP environment.

Desired Skills:

  • SAP Authorization
  • SAP S/4 Hana
  • SAP Fiori
  • ITSM
  • SAP FICO
  • SAP SD
  • MM

Learn more/Apply for this position