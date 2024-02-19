SAP Authorisation Consultant (Advanced) 0960 – Gauteng Pretoria

SAP Authorisation Consultant
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Min 3 years’ experience years’ experience SAP Authorisation experience.
- SAP S/4 Hana and Fiori: Fiori Launchpad and Administration
- At least 1 full project implementation.
- Applications operations support for Authorisations
- Role Design
- Role Build (Role changes/new roles (single and Composite)
- 2nd Line Support
- Transport creation (with CHARM Solution Manager/Focus Build)
- ITSM change ticket creation
- JIRA/Confluence
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- JIRA/Confluence knowledge advantage (Agile)
- SAP Role creation with tiles/catalogues and auth. Requirements
- Create Tiles/Catalogues/groups
- Good understanding of Fiori concept
- Strong SAP Trace analysis – Strong Basis authorization Object knowledge
- Strong Excel skills (formula’s)
QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS:
- SAP Authorization in the following modules: FICO, SD. MM would be advantageous.
- Strong experience in Applications Operations
- MS Excel (Strong Formula knowledge)
- Good understanding of system landscape to design adequate and governance compliant to secure role design and user provisioning.
- Proven experience roles design, and support within a SAP environment.
