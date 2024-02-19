SAP GRC Consultant (Senior) 0962 – Gauteng Pretoria

Feb 19, 2024

SAP GRC Consultant
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • SAP BW Authorisations
  • SAP CRM Authorisations
  • SAP ERP Authorisations
  • SAP GRC
  • SAP Security
  • SAP Basis
  • Expertise in SAP on-Premise and Cloud solutions security management

OTHER SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Knowledge of framework Agile Working Model
  • Basic knowledge of Confluence, Jira and Bitbucket/GitHub
  • SAP Administration experience (Monitoring, Scheduling, Config & Parametrisation)

QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS:

  • Diploma or Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience
  • ITIL certification (advantageous)
  • Any Scrum certification (advantageous)
  • Minimum of 8 years of SAP GRC experience
  • Minimum of 8 years of IAM experience
  • Minimum of 8 Years SAP DevOps


