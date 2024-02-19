SAP GRC Consultant (Senior) 0962

SAP GRC Consultant
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- SAP BW Authorisations
- SAP CRM Authorisations
- SAP ERP Authorisations
- SAP GRC
- SAP Security
- SAP Basis
- Expertise in SAP on-Premise and Cloud solutions security management
OTHER SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Knowledge of framework Agile Working Model
- Basic knowledge of Confluence, Jira and Bitbucket/GitHub
- SAP Administration experience (Monitoring, Scheduling, Config & Parametrisation)
QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS:
- Diploma or Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience
- ITIL certification (advantageous)
- Any Scrum certification (advantageous)
- Minimum of 8 years of SAP GRC experience
- Minimum of 8 years of IAM experience
- Minimum of 8 Years SAP DevOps
Desired Skills:
- SAP GRC
- SAP DevOps
- SAP Security