SAP PM/Project Manager (S/4HANA) Hybrid contract (TB) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Feb 19, 2024

  • The successful candidate must be well versed in SAP, SAP Architecture and SAP systems.

  • The Project Manager will be required to plan, direct and co-ordinate the activities of enterprise-wide projects to ensure that project goals are accomplished and to develop project plans specifying goals; strategy; staffing; scheduling; identification of risks; contingency plans and allocation of available resources; in line with the business strategy.

  • Ensure accurate cost estimation based on coverage of client requirements and project scope.

  • Ensure project budget are managed within project scope.

  • Ensure projects are delivered on target within due date, budget and according to scope and project governance.

  • Ensure traceability of defined benefits throughout the lifecycle of the project and escalate any deviations.

  • Ensure management of scope, including coverage of client requirements, are created based on estimations.

  • Manage delivery of project against agreed schedule.

  • Meet project requirements.

  • Manage project priorities effectively and ensured dependencies are catered for according to the project scope.

  • Ensure professional advice accepted and implemented.

  • Identify project stakeholders, communicate their roles, define their level of participation in project, and map their communication needs and stakeholder engagement strategies throughout the project plan.

  • Ensure each stakeholder group is actively managed through the change cycle.

  • Ensure business change impact is conducted across process, systems and technology in accordance with change management plan.

  • Ensure roles and strategies are defined, and behaviors and operations are understood.

  • Ensure clients are informed.

  • Ensure client needs are accurately captured in scope.

  • Ensure sufficient resource allocations.

  • Manage delivery of large and complex projects according to prevailing project management methodology.

  • Conduct effective resource negotiation and allocation.

Minimum Requirements:

Requirements:

  • Senior Certificate plus relevant IT Degree/IT Diploma.

  • Relevant PM certification (PMBOK, Prince 2, PGMP etc.) compulsory.

  • Agile experience required.

  • Minimum of 8 – 10 years project management experience in the SAP environment with focus on S/4HANA.

  • Must have experience with at least 3 to 5 full SAP project implementations as a Project Manager.

  • Experience with international SAP implementation projects and dealing with overseas countries/clients preferred.

International clients (different working hours):

  • Will be working on an international project with overseas clients in different time zones. Must be prepared to adapt to different working hours.

Desired Skills:

  • SAP PM
  • SAP Project Manager
  • SAP S/4HANA

