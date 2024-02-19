SAP PM/Project Manager (S/4HANA) Hybrid contract (TB) – Gauteng Johannesburg

- The successful candidate must be well versed in SAP, SAP Architecture and SAP systems.
- The Project Manager will be required to plan, direct and co-ordinate the activities of enterprise-wide projects to ensure that project goals are accomplished and to develop project plans specifying goals; strategy; staffing; scheduling; identification of risks; contingency plans and allocation of available resources; in line with the business strategy.
- Ensure accurate cost estimation based on coverage of client requirements and project scope.
- Ensure project budget are managed within project scope.
- Ensure projects are delivered on target within due date, budget and according to scope and project governance.
- Ensure traceability of defined benefits throughout the lifecycle of the project and escalate any deviations.
- Ensure management of scope, including coverage of client requirements, are created based on estimations.
- Manage delivery of project against agreed schedule.
- Meet project requirements.
- Manage project priorities effectively and ensured dependencies are catered for according to the project scope.
- Ensure professional advice accepted and implemented.
- Identify project stakeholders, communicate their roles, define their level of participation in project, and map their communication needs and stakeholder engagement strategies throughout the project plan.
- Ensure each stakeholder group is actively managed through the change cycle.
- Ensure business change impact is conducted across process, systems and technology in accordance with change management plan.
- Ensure roles and strategies are defined, and behaviors and operations are understood.
- Ensure clients are informed.
- Ensure client needs are accurately captured in scope.
- Ensure sufficient resource allocations.
- Manage delivery of large and complex projects according to prevailing project management methodology.
- Conduct effective resource negotiation and allocation.
Minimum Requirements:
Requirements:
- Senior Certificate plus relevant IT Degree/IT Diploma.
- Relevant PM certification (PMBOK, Prince 2, PGMP etc.) compulsory.
- Agile experience required.
- Minimum of 8 – 10 years project management experience in the SAP environment with focus on S/4HANA.
- Must have experience with at least 3 to 5 full SAP project implementations as a Project Manager.
- Experience with international SAP implementation projects and dealing with overseas countries/clients preferred.
International clients (different working hours):
- Will be working on an international project with overseas clients in different time zones. Must be prepared to adapt to different working hours.
Desired Skills:
- SAP PM
- SAP Project Manager
- SAP S/4HANA