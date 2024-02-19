Scrum Master

ENVIRONMENT:

A digital innovation and product development company seeks a Scrum Master to oversee multiple projects and teams simultaneously. This role is crucial for ensuring team performance and meeting deadlines. The Scrum Master fosters accountability and teamwork, implements Scrum processes, and drives continuous improvement. Responsibilities include managing sprints, conducting ceremonies, producing project artifacts, and timely reporting. Ideal candidates possess 2-3 years of experience in a Scrum Master role and relevant certification. Experience in FinTech and certification as a Scrum Master or Professional Scrum Master is preferred.

DUTIES:

Coach Agile Team:

Define and document the processes most suitable to the company’s situation and help teams implement the practices best suited to their environment. You will guide development teams to higher scrum maturity, implementing changes to improve productivity and onboard new teams and team members. Coach team members across the business in agile practice and drive agile culture and create a learning environment for continuous improvement of processes

Manage Project Scope & Progress:

The scrum master will participate in defining and managing product roadmap and work with product owners to manage backlogs and new requests. Participate in backlog grooming and provides a clear understanding of the product’s vision and delivery objectives.

Handle Sprint Planning:

You will be responsible to plan sprints, work with the development teams on estimating effort and assist with writing user stories, acceptance criteria and test cases and assist with prioritisation of stories and deliverable

Manage Sprint Deliverables:

Coordinate sprints, retrospective meetings and daily stand-ups and other ceremonies and remove impediments as they arise to ensure a consistent flow of work. The successful applicant will have to resolve conflicts and queries and facilitate internal communication and effective collaboration.

Reporting:

You will be responsible to monitor project progress and provide relevant feedback and reporting to product management team and ensure deliverables are up to quality standards at the end of each sprint. Provide feedback to all stakeholders regarding project progress and provide relevant sprint reports, cadence, velocity to the project team.

REQUIREMENTS:

Certificate of completion of relevant local or international Scrum Master or Agile Project Management training

2-3 years of experience in a Scrum Master role

Experience in FinTech

Certified Scrum Master or Professional Scrum Master certification (advantageous)

ATTRIBUTES:

Effective communicator

Highly organized

Dedication to quality and delivery

Ability to work independently and collaboratively

Critical and creative thinker

Maintains professionalism under pressure

Promotes agile values and principles

Influential and motivating

Adept at listening and facilitating

Strong understanding of agile frameworks and methods

Experience leading and coaching scrum teams

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Professional demeanour

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Scrum

Master

CPT

Learn more/Apply for this position