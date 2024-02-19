SENIOR DEVELOPER: DATABASE (SAP BI/BW) at Secondments Recruitment – Gauteng Centurion

Job Advert Summary
Responsible for the design, implementation, and deployment of SAP business intelligence solutions (applications and technologies which are used to gather, provide access to, and analyze data and information about company operations) for end-to-end data warehousing and analytics.
Minimum Requirements
Preferred Minimum Education and Experience
|
Critical Competencies
Duties and Responsibilities Database Application Development and Scripts
- Interpret and compile technical design documentation.
- Develop user database interfaces and front- end applications.
- Design Databases
- Perform Data Management
- Perform Database mirroring /replication.
- Develop Database Views, Functions, User Defined Types, Stored Procedures in line with Business requirements.
System Analysis and Design
- Facilitate scoping workshops / extract client business requirements.
- Provide Business and Systems analysis functions.
- Write functional technical design documents.
- Provide 2nd line production support for Helpdesk calls on business related issues.
- Work with project teams and apply project standards and methodologies
Database Administration
- Provide support for Database Administration tasks.
- Proactively monitor the database systems to ensure secure services with minimum downtime.
- Track and report database performance metrics and analyses database performance.