SENIOR DEVELOPER: DATABASE (SAP BI/BW) at Secondments Recruitment – Gauteng Centurion

Feb 19, 2024

Job Advert Summary

Responsible for the design, implementation, and deployment of SAP business intelligence solutions (applications and technologies which are used to gather, provide access to, and analyze data and information about company operations) for end-to-end data warehousing and analytics.

Minimum Requirements

Preferred Minimum Education and Experience

  • National Diploma in IT
  • ABAP Certification
  • 3-5 years Significant understanding and practical knowledge of database schema, development, and scripting
  • 3-5 years’ Experience in the development of database front-end development (Microsoft .Net framework)
  • 3-5 years Understanding and practical knowledge of Relational Databases SAP Business Intelligence and Data Warehouse
  • 3-5 years Database design, modelling, optimisation, and performance improvement
  • 3-5 years Understanding of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies.
  • 3-5 years Exposure to ETL tools and embedded SQL

Critical Competencies

  • Database application development and scripting
  • Relational Databases and Data Warehouse Concepts
  • Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies
  • ETL Tools and embedded SQL
  • Database Security

Duties and Responsibilities Database Application Development and Scripts

  • Interpret and compile technical design documentation.
  • Develop user database interfaces and front- end applications.
  • Design Databases
  • Perform Data Management
  • Perform Database mirroring /replication.
  • Develop Database Views, Functions, User Defined Types, Stored Procedures in line with Business requirements.

System Analysis and Design

  • Facilitate scoping workshops / extract client business requirements.
  • Provide Business and Systems analysis functions.
  • Write functional technical design documents.
  • Provide 2nd line production support for Helpdesk calls on business related issues.
  • Work with project teams and apply project standards and methodologies

Database Administration

  • Provide support for Database Administration tasks.
  • Proactively monitor the database systems to ensure secure services with minimum downtime.
  • Track and report database performance metrics and analyses database performance.

