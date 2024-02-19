Senior Full stack C# Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Feb 19, 2024

Our client is on the lookout for an adept Senior Full Stack C# Engineer with over 6 years of coding experience. You’ll be instrumental in crafting and maintaining sophisticated large-scale transactional systems, while also taking the reins to lead and mentor your team to new heights of success.

Key Requirements:

  • 6+ years’ overall experience.
  • BSc/ BTech/ [URL Removed]
  • C#
  • .NET Framework – Version 4
  • Angular
  • Entity Framework
  • Azure DevOps

