Senior Full stack C# Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client is on the lookout for an adept Senior Full Stack C# Engineer with over 6 years of coding experience. You’ll be instrumental in crafting and maintaining sophisticated large-scale transactional systems, while also taking the reins to lead and mentor your team to new heights of success.

Key Requirements:

6+ years’ overall experience.

BSc/ BTech/ [URL Removed]

C#

.NET Framework – Version 4

Angular

Entity Framework

Azure DevOps

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed].

