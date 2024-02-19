Senior Java Developer

Unleash your IT potential! An exciting Senior Java Developer role available with a leading automotive disruptor in Midrand and Menlyn awaits. Seize the opportunity to shape the future of technology in the automotive space.

Requirements:

IT Degree / Diploma advantageous or relevant experience

At least 6 years development experience

Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Extensive experience with Angular 10+, AG Grid

ECMAScript 7+ / JavaScript, Typescript, RxJS, SCSS

Java 8+

Spring Framework (Spring Boot, MVC, Data/JPA, Security etc.)

AWS stack such as Kinesis, CloudWatch, CDK, Fargate

Postgres

IBM MQ

Apache Kafka

Apache Camel

RESTful web services

Build Tools (Maven)

Jasmine, Karma

JUnit, Mockito, Test Containers

Docker

Advantageous Skills

SonarQube

Micro Services

DevOps

IoC / Dependency Injection

Browser Developer Tools

Engineering Principles

Design patterns

Clean coding principles

Data structures and Algorithms

Jenkins (CI/DevOps)

Git, Bitbucket

Jira, Confluence

