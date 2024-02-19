Unleash your IT potential! An exciting Senior Java Developer role available with a leading automotive disruptor in Midrand and Menlyn awaits. Seize the opportunity to shape the future of technology in the automotive space.
Requirements:
- IT Degree / Diploma advantageous or relevant experience
- At least 6 years development experience
- Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Extensive experience with Angular 10+, AG Grid
- ECMAScript 7+ / JavaScript, Typescript, RxJS, SCSS
- Java 8+
- Spring Framework (Spring Boot, MVC, Data/JPA, Security etc.)
- AWS stack such as Kinesis, CloudWatch, CDK, Fargate
- Postgres
- IBM MQ
- Apache Kafka
- Apache Camel
- RESTful web services
- Build Tools (Maven)
- Jasmine, Karma
- JUnit, Mockito, Test Containers
- Docker
Advantageous Skills
- SonarQube
- Micro Services
- DevOps
- IoC / Dependency Injection
- Browser Developer Tools
- Engineering Principles
- Design patterns
- Clean coding principles
- Data structures and Algorithms
- Jenkins (CI/DevOps)
- Git, Bitbucket
- Jira, Confluence
