Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Feb 19, 2024

Unleash your IT potential! An exciting Senior Java Developer role available with a leading automotive disruptor in Midrand and Menlyn awaits. Seize the opportunity to shape the future of technology in the automotive space.

Requirements:

  • IT Degree / Diploma advantageous or relevant experience
  • At least 6 years development experience
  • Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
  • Extensive experience with Angular 10+, AG Grid
  • ECMAScript 7+ / JavaScript, Typescript, RxJS, SCSS
  • Java 8+
  • Spring Framework (Spring Boot, MVC, Data/JPA, Security etc.)
  • AWS stack such as Kinesis, CloudWatch, CDK, Fargate
  • Postgres
  • IBM MQ
  • Apache Kafka
  • Apache Camel
  • RESTful web services
  • Build Tools (Maven)
  • Jasmine, Karma
  • JUnit, Mockito, Test Containers
  • Docker

Advantageous Skills

  • SonarQube
  • Micro Services
  • DevOps
  • IoC / Dependency Injection
  • Browser Developer Tools
  • Engineering Principles
  • Design patterns
  • Clean coding principles
  • Data structures and Algorithms
  • Jenkins (CI/DevOps)
  • Git, Bitbucket
  • Jira, Confluence

