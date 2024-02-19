Senior Software Developer: Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Feb 19, 2024

About the job:
The organisation has a vacancy for Senior Software Developer: Artificial Intelligence in the Emerging Digital Technologies for fourth Industrial Revolution (EDT4IR) Research Centre within the Next Generation Enterprises and Institutions Cluster.

Key responsibilities:

  • Develop innovative solutions in AI and remain well-versed in new technologies in the evolving AI space;
  • Design, develop and implement AI systems architecture and solutions
  • Supervise/mentor junior staff in the area(s) of expertise;
  • Generate and contribute towards science engineering and technology (SET) activity outputs e.g., reports, guidelines, system requirements, peer-reviewed publications, and technology and software packages;
  • Understand and interpret client requirements by contributing to user requirement analysis and/or well-articulated proposals;
  • Remain current in field of expertise with respect to new approaches in tools, methods or technologies;
  • Participate in external task teams or committees in relevant domains;

Qualifications, skills and experience:

  • A Bachelor’s degree in computer science/engineering, electrical/electronic engineering, information technology or related field with at least five years’ experience in Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning and software development in Artificial Intelligence Technologies;
  • An Honours or Master’s degree will be advantageous;
  • Experience in the following:
  • Applied machine-learning with regression, classification, etc. models for supervised learning;
  • Natural language processing and understanding, Large language models;
  • Building multimodal models;
  • Unstructured data;
  • Big-data unsupervised learning;
  • Data platform engineering;
  • Demonstrated experience in bringing theoretical machine-learning approaches illustrated in academia research papers to actual implementations, i.e. implemented and deployed into largen-scale production system certain advanced ML and applied ML algorithms;
  • Cloud-based platforms: AWS, IBM Cloud, Azure;
  • Proficiency and experience building AI models with a deep learning framework such as TensorFlow, Keras or Theano;
  • Ability to select hardware to run an ML model with the required latency;
  • Exposure to Project Management;
  • Understanding of transforming/implementing software/algorithms for use in real-life systems would be advantageous;
  • Knowledge of programming in modern object orientated languages, with Open-Source development tools and platforms;
  • Ability to demonstrate Object-orientated software engineering skills;
  • Strong quantitative skills (mathematics/statistics/computer science);
  • Demonstrated ability to supervise/mentor/develop junior staff;
  • Demonstrated skills in: analytical thinking, flexibility and adaptability, investigative orientation, planning and organising, problem solving, verbal and written communication, teamwork, self-management (planning, prioritising and time management – includes the ability to work independently), systems level thinking, multi-disciplinary knowledge.
  • All international qualifications require an evaluation report / certificate issued by the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA).

Desired Skills:

  • Software Engineering
  • Artificial Intelligence
  • Machine Learning
  • Big Data
  • TensorFlow
  • Keras
  • Theano
  • C#
  • C#.Net Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Pension Fund
  • Medical Aid
  • Performance Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position