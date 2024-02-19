Senior Software Developer: Artificial Intelligence (AI)

About the job:
The organisation has a vacancy for Senior Software Developer: Artificial Intelligence in the Emerging Digital Technologies for fourth Industrial Revolution (EDT4IR) Research Centre within the Next Generation Enterprises and Institutions Cluster.
Key responsibilities:
- Develop innovative solutions in AI and remain well-versed in new technologies in the evolving AI space;
- Design, develop and implement AI systems architecture and solutions
- Supervise/mentor junior staff in the area(s) of expertise;
- Generate and contribute towards science engineering and technology (SET) activity outputs e.g., reports, guidelines, system requirements, peer-reviewed publications, and technology and software packages;
- Understand and interpret client requirements by contributing to user requirement analysis and/or well-articulated proposals;
- Remain current in field of expertise with respect to new approaches in tools, methods or technologies;
- Participate in external task teams or committees in relevant domains;
Qualifications, skills and experience:
- A Bachelor’s degree in computer science/engineering, electrical/electronic engineering, information technology or related field with at least five years’ experience in Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning and software development in Artificial Intelligence Technologies;
- An Honours or Master’s degree will be advantageous;
- Experience in the following:
- Applied machine-learning with regression, classification, etc. models for supervised learning;
- Natural language processing and understanding, Large language models;
- Building multimodal models;
- Unstructured data;
- Big-data unsupervised learning;
- Data platform engineering;
- Demonstrated experience in bringing theoretical machine-learning approaches illustrated in academia research papers to actual implementations, i.e. implemented and deployed into largen-scale production system certain advanced ML and applied ML algorithms;
- Cloud-based platforms: AWS, IBM Cloud, Azure;
- Proficiency and experience building AI models with a deep learning framework such as TensorFlow, Keras or Theano;
- Ability to select hardware to run an ML model with the required latency;
- Exposure to Project Management;
- Understanding of transforming/implementing software/algorithms for use in real-life systems would be advantageous;
- Knowledge of programming in modern object orientated languages, with Open-Source development tools and platforms;
- Ability to demonstrate Object-orientated software engineering skills;
- Strong quantitative skills (mathematics/statistics/computer science);
- Demonstrated ability to supervise/mentor/develop junior staff;
- Demonstrated skills in: analytical thinking, flexibility and adaptability, investigative orientation, planning and organising, problem solving, verbal and written communication, teamwork, self-management (planning, prioritising and time management – includes the ability to work independently), systems level thinking, multi-disciplinary knowledge.
- All international qualifications require an evaluation report / certificate issued by the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA).
Desired Skills:
- Software Engineering
- Artificial Intelligence
- Machine Learning
- Big Data
- TensorFlow
- Keras
- Theano
- C#
- C#.Net Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension Fund
- Medical Aid
- Performance Bonus