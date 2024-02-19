Senior Software Developer: Artificial Intelligence (AI)

About the job:

The organisation has a vacancy for Senior Software Developer: Artificial Intelligence in the Emerging Digital Technologies for fourth Industrial Revolution (EDT4IR) Research Centre within the Next Generation Enterprises and Institutions Cluster.

Key responsibilities:

Develop innovative solutions in AI and remain well-versed in new technologies in the evolving AI space;

Design, develop and implement AI systems architecture and solutions

Supervise/mentor junior staff in the area(s) of expertise;

Generate and contribute towards science engineering and technology (SET) activity outputs e.g., reports, guidelines, system requirements, peer-reviewed publications, and technology and software packages;

Understand and interpret client requirements by contributing to user requirement analysis and/or well-articulated proposals;

Remain current in field of expertise with respect to new approaches in tools, methods or technologies;

Participate in external task teams or committees in relevant domains;

Qualifications, skills and experience:

A Bachelor’s degree in computer science/engineering, electrical/electronic engineering, information technology or related field with at least five years’ experience in Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning and software development in Artificial Intelligence Technologies;

An Honours or Master’s degree will be advantageous;

Experience in the following:

Applied machine-learning with regression, classification, etc. models for supervised learning;

Natural language processing and understanding, Large language models;

Building multimodal models;

Unstructured data;

Big-data unsupervised learning;

Data platform engineering;

Demonstrated experience in bringing theoretical machine-learning approaches illustrated in academia research papers to actual implementations, i.e. implemented and deployed into largen-scale production system certain advanced ML and applied ML algorithms;

Cloud-based platforms: AWS, IBM Cloud, Azure;

Proficiency and experience building AI models with a deep learning framework such as TensorFlow, Keras or Theano;

Ability to select hardware to run an ML model with the required latency;

Exposure to Project Management;

Understanding of transforming/implementing software/algorithms for use in real-life systems would be advantageous;

Knowledge of programming in modern object orientated languages, with Open-Source development tools and platforms;

Ability to demonstrate Object-orientated software engineering skills;

Strong quantitative skills (mathematics/statistics/computer science);

Demonstrated ability to supervise/mentor/develop junior staff;

Demonstrated skills in: analytical thinking, flexibility and adaptability, investigative orientation, planning and organising, problem solving, verbal and written communication, teamwork, self-management (planning, prioritising and time management – includes the ability to work independently), systems level thinking, multi-disciplinary knowledge.

All international qualifications require an evaluation report / certificate issued by the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA).

